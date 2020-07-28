Unfortunately, the popular cardboard boat races and duck race won't be coming to Shoal Creek this year as part of the annual Shoal Creek Water Festival.
But organizers including the Wildcat Glades Friends Group are planning other activities to recognize this area's most precious resource. A series of in-person and virtual classes will take place next week to highlight Shoal Creek, and water in general.
Want more information? Be sure to check out reporter Kimberly Barker's story and Laurie Sisk's photos later today at joplinglobe.com and in tomorrow's print edition.
In other news, we'll also bring you stories about:
- Connect2Culture's fifth annual arts & cultural preview.
- The Joplin School District's reopening plan, which is on the agenda at tonight's Board of Education meeting.
- Missouri Southern baseball pitcher Logan Vanwey, who has had a standout summer season with the La Crosse (Wisconsin) Loggers in the Northwoods League.
You can find all this and more, including our regular Wednesday food columnists Josie Mai and Cheryle Finley, at joplinglobe.com.
Thanks for reading, and stay safe.
