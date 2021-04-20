A group that believes the work of one of the most famous American poets is underappreciated in his birthplace of Joplin made a pitch Tuesday night for the Board of Education to consider naming the new elementary school in honor of Langston Hughes.
The request was not on the board's meeting agenda and could not be taken up immediately, but it was noted that no school building has been for an individual in recent years.
Melissa Swindell, president of the Langston Hughes Cultural Society, hopes to convince the Joplin Board of Education to raise more awareness of the world-renowned poet and writer who was born in 1901 in Joplin and rose to fame in his early adulthood in Harlem, New York.
Swindell asked the board to consider changing the name of the new elementary school being built in what has been Dover Hill Park to Langston Hughes Elementary School.
The board voted in January to name the school Dover Hill Elementary School in honor of the park, which was donated to the district by the city for the purpose of building the new school.
“We are a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating the life and works of the world-renowned African American writer Langston Hughes, who was born in Joplin,” Swindell said. “Had we been aware of the discussions to name the new school, we would have put forward a case for it to be named Langston Hughes Elementary.”
Board response
New board President Jeff Koch told Swindell that the board couldn't respond directly to her request at this meeting because the item wasn’t on the board’s agenda, but board members would take her words under advisement.
Joplin Superintendent Melinda Moss said after the meeting that the district has avoided naming buildings after individuals in recent years, opting for geographic names such as South Middle School, East Middle School and Dover Hill Elementary, the name approved by the board in January for the new elementary school in question.
“I know that, as a district, Joplin has not been in the habit of naming buildings after individuals since, I believe the last one was Cecil Floyd in the mid-1980s,” Moss said.
Moss said the district has named specific locations within buildings after people, including the administration center at the Joplin Early Childhood Center, which was maned for Melissa Fuell Cuther, a Black educator in Joplin in the 20th century.
“She has a rich history here in Joplin and was one of our premier Black educators of her time,” Moss said. “And then Marion Dial is honored within our high school. He also was a Black Joplin educator and was principal of Lincoln School in Joplin. When she was talking about (Hughes') poetry and writing, I was thinking about how awesome would that be for the library and media center.
About Langston Hughes
Swindell said she believes James Mercer Langston Hughes, who lived from 1901 to 1967, is underappreciated in the community of his birth, though he only lived here a short time as a child.
“We’ve got Langston Hughes-Broadway, a street which is only partially named for him," she said. "It’s still Broadway, and we were wanting to get a whole something named for him, an actual school. He taught children, he wrote for children, he taught writing, so we are hoping to recognize what he accomplished.”
Hughes was born in Feb. 1, 1901, in Joplin and lived for most of his childhood in Lawrence, Kansas. He moved to New York City as a young adult and published his first piece in the official magazine of the NAACP at the age of 20.
“Hughes is one of the most famous and honored American poets, but his broad scope of works includes plays, novels, memoirs, and music,” the Langston Hughes Cultural Center says on its Facebook page. “He is revered for his writing surrounding the Black American experience, from slavery to modern times, in a way that still resonates with us today.”
Swindell said Langston Hughes suffered discrimination through his life, but he never preached hate.
“Toward the end of his life, he wrote extensively for children, publishing many books of stories and poetry to help prepare them for the discrimination they would encounter as they grew up,” Swindell told the board.
Other business
The board conducted its annual reorganization in the wake of the April 6 elections, tabbing Jeff Koch as president and current President Sharrock Dermott as the next vice president.
The vote for Koch, who served as president during a previous stint on the board, was 5-2 after he and Dermott were nominated for the leadership post. Dermott was then tabbed as vice president.
New members Rylee Hartwell and John Hird were sworn in after winning election April 6 to seats previously held by Lori Musser and Debbie Fort.
