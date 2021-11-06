A group based in Noel will hold a public meeting this week to discuss resettlement of about 50 refugees from Afghanistan in the Joplin area.
Kara Gebre, program director with Refugee And Immigrant Services and Education, said her group will conduct a public meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Joplin Public Library in the community room.
“It’s 50 individuals,” Gebre said. “It could be 10 families or more or less, we don’t know the family size until they get here. It’s really not that big a deal because it’s only 50 people, but we understand it’s a political issue.”
Gebre said RAISE is training teams from area churches to “come around these families,” and help them get settled into their new homes.
RAISE assesses the needs of refugees and immigrants who have settled in this area and helps them “successfully integrate and participate in civic life,” according to their website, www.raisecommunity.org. The group focuses on education, health services, refugee services and community engagement.
The group works primarily in Noel, in McDonald County, with a growing immigrant and refugee population.
RAISE has been working with groups such as the International Institute of St. Louis and its affiliate, the International Institute-Southwest Missouri Branch, to help resettle refugees from Afghanistan in Missouri.
In September, the Biden administration began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many Afghan evacuees from among the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states.
According to State Department data for the Afghan Placement and Assistance program obtained by The Associated Press, Missouri is taking 1,200 refugees, Oklahoma is taking 1,800 and Kansas is taking early 500.
States with a historically large number of Afghans who resettled in the U.S. over the last 20 years — including California, Maryland, Texas and Virginia — will receive a disproportionate number of evacuees.
The Afghan evacuees go through a Department of Homeland Security-coordinated process of security vetting before being admitted. And every evacuee who comes into the United States also goes through health screening. Evacuees who are 12 and older are required to get the COVID-19 vaccination as a term of their humanitarian parolee status after entering the country.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
