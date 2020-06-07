More than 100 people gathered Saturday in Joplin’s Ewert Park to mark the 12th day after the death of George Floyd.
The message was a call for the end to systemic racism and police brutality against people of color in the United States.
Ewert Park holds historical significance for African Americans because it was the first park system in the city of Joplin that welcomed blacks after the land was donated by Joplin attorney Paul Ewert and his wife, Sidney, in 1924.
Despite unfounded rumors of the potential for violence that had proliferated on Friday, the demonstration was peaceful, focusing on the message that all people, regardless of the color of their skin, should be treated equally, especially in the eyes of the law.
Saturday’s protest was conducted by Joplin for Justice, a new group that aims to make the area a more welcoming and inclusive place through collective community action. The group has already gained nearly 2,000 members on Facebook after its creation earlier last week.
Group organizers plan to petition the local school district and police department for more effective and inclusive policies, as well as for better training around diversity and inclusion, said Dola Flake, co-organizer.
“I want to point out how much we’re up against in a place like Joplin, Missouri,” she said. “We’re not just up against the people who are openly hateful and bigoted. That’s one kind of racism. But we are up against something far more difficult to address, and I call that unconscious biases. That means that the media has filled our heads with negative images of people of color. It means our loved ones showed us examples that made us think outside of our conscious that we need to fear black people, brown people. What we’re dealing with is not only the bigoted, openly racist person, we’re dealing with our own implicit biases.”
Joplin police Chief Sloan Rowland and Victor R. Sly, president of the NAACP chapter in Joplin, attended the rally to support the community effort. Sly, who retired from the Joplin Police Department after two decades on the force, said Floyd’s death highlighted the ongoing problem in American law enforcement.
“I retired from Joplin Police Department in 2012, and with this incident, there’s no video where we had to wait for all of the facts to come out,” he said. “It was cut and dry.
Sly said as a people of color want nothing but basic freedom and equal rights as outlined in the United States Constitution.
“I’m sad and weary for my kids and grandkids, to what’s going to happen to them in the future, but right now, I can’t wait to see where we go (with this movement),” he said. “People have been oppressed their whole life, all over the world, in one way or another. It’s not just America.”
Before protesting on Seventh Street, the group held a privilege walk exercise where participants lined up and responded to questions about various privileges. The activity was held in order to put a light on how people are often divided by privileges where people of color tend to stand on one side and white people on the other.
“We’re in the middle of a global civil rights movement, and you all are a part of that,” Flake told the cheering crowd. “My hope is that we can bring attention and awareness not only to the injustice that is happening, especially against people of color, but we can show people what it looks like when a community says, ‘Enough is enough’ and begins to stand up.”
Over the next four weeks, Joplin for Justice will hold peaceful protests at 4 p.m. every Saturday at a different location to reach all four corners of Joplin, said Flake, in order to spread the message of unity.
Taking to the streets
Participants walked up the hill to East Seventh Street holding signs and chanting for justice as motorists drove by honking in solidarity. Sharie Plunkett, a participant, said she moved to the Joplin area 10 days ago from South Plains, Texas, where she said the Ku Klux Klan is still active. Her family never felt safe walking down the street in Texas because of the fear of racism and violence. She protested alongside her five children, who ranged in age from teens to upper 20s.
“As a person of color, it was hard to raise children because it was hard for us to get jobs,” she said. “I’ve always worked and taught my kids that all lives matter and with all that’s going on, black lives do matter. My kids actually brought me out here. They make me proud every day.”
Aaron Brown, pastor at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, also joined in the protest because he said he opposes racial injustice. He’s lived in Joplin for 25 years, where he’s heard injustices from his friends, and he’s working to be part of the wider community.
“What I see my role as being as a Christian and a pastor is a bridge builder,” said Brown. “I want to be a bridge builder for peace, for justice and for harmony. This is my second protest in Joplin. The biggest thing that I have when I leave these protests is a sense of togetherness. There are so many people from different walks of life and to stand with black people in our community is very important to me. The big picture of hope looks like us working together. We just have to recognize the systemic nature of racism and work not only for justice for George Floyd — but how do we chip away at the system?”
Darcy Allred, who recently moved to Joplin from San Francisco, California, said she feels it’s a duty for white people to stand up with their black brothers and sisters. She mentioned that there’s a problem with complacency and that everyone can make an impact in his own small way.
“The problem in white rural places is that they have no awareness that racism exists, and not even in an academic sense, but because of a lack of exposure to other people’s perspectives,” she said.
