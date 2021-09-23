CARTHAGE, Mo. — A new group aimed at serving as a bridge between Carthage’s Hispanic community and the community at large is holding a festival this weekend to introduce itself and celebrate the diversity in the city.
Luis Rangel, an organizer of the group Hispanic Connections, said the festival celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Carthage’s Central Park.
Rangel said the event will feature live Hispanic music from noon to 4 p.m. and dancing shows from 4 to 6 p.m. At least five food trucks and vendors will be set up all day in Central Park, and local businesses are welcome to set up tables to introduce themselves and describe the services they offer.
“Music, dancing, food trucks," Rangel said. "Basically, it’s not necessarily a business expo, but anybody who was wanting to take advantage of the opportunity can come in and set up a small table."
More information about the festival can be found on the Facebook page for “Conexion Hispanic/Hispanic Connection.”
New connections
Rangel said he works in the banking industry and has seen a need for new connections and communication between Hispanic-owned businesses and the people who provide services to all businesses in Carthage.
“People know there are a lot of Hispanics here, but they don’t necessarily know which culture or which country or what really goes into it,” Rangel said. “That’s kind of the idea. Basically we decided to put this together. Due to the pandemic, everyone is being very careful, and it’s not as big as we want it to be, but we’re hoping that next year things will be somewhat back to normal and we can make this a lot bigger than what it’s going to be this year.”
Rangel said he started doing what he could to reach out to Hispanic business owners and those wanting to start businesses to help them access services they might need.
“Basically this group, what it’s doing pretty much describes itself with the name,” Rangel said. “We want to serve as a connection to the Hispanic community. I know, especially with the pandemic, there’s a lot of institutions offering specific programs or sometimes just help in general.”
Rangel said Hispanic Connections started when he reached out to friends, and they started meeting monthly to discuss a variety of topics.
“It’s a group of individuals,” Rangel said. “I’m the one who started the idea, and I did it with the intention of getting out information about what I do for a living every day. I found out there was way more manpower needed than just one person, so I decided to get together with some close friends who were business owners and community leaders in the area, and I told them, 'Hey, I feel like this is the need that’s out there. I’m willing to take on this challenge if you’re willing to give me this support and we can work together on this.'”
Pandemic challenge
Rangel said Hispanic Connections wants to highlight the fact that the Hispanic community is not one group from one country. Instead, it’s people from different countries and cultures that, for the most part, share a common language.
Rangel said his group started getting traction in the community, but the pandemic has challenged its ability to do some of the things they want to accomplish.
“There are a lot of restrictions in place," he said. "That’s why a lot of people don’t know about us yet. We figured we would use this small event to kind of let everyone know who we are and what we do.”
He said the pandemic is an opportunity for Hispanic-owned businesses to gain access to the federal dollars flowing out to help businesses if they know where to go and how to apply. Rangel said his group can help.
“The government came up with those PPP loans and other programs, and a lot of the Hispanic businesses didn't really know about it or take full advantage of it, and we wanted to help there,” Rangel said. “We want to say to those business owners, 'Hey, did you know you could get that? We don’t necessarily do those applications, but we can point you in the right direction of where you need to go so you can see if they can help you.'”
