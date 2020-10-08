Hello, readers! Welcome to Thursday evening. The weekend is in sight.
Today, our staff is out covering a protest being held at the Jasper County courthouse in Carthage. Protesters are calling for the resignation of Presiding Commissioner John Bartosh for posts he shared on social media that they say are Islamaphobic and mocking of others' religions. Reporter Kimberly Barker and photographer Laurie Sisk will have more on that story later today at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Previews of your Friday night high school football games.
- Coverage of a virtual news conference this morning held by opponents of Amendment 3, which you'll find on the Nov. 3 ballot in Missouri.
- The latest from the Carthage Community Foundation's grant-making program.
You can find all of this and more at joplinglobe.com. Have a great evening.
