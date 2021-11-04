Today in the Globe newsroom we investigated a federal mandate dealing with COVID-19 vaccinations.
Under the order issued Thursday, tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with more than 100 employees must be fully vaccinated or submit to weekly tests. We reviewed a number of responses to the order, from local and state businesses who support to groups against it.
We'll have more about this in the Friday edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A play at Cottey focusing on women pilots of World War II.
- Several historic buildings up for placement on a national list.
- A lawsuit filed against Sen. Josh Hawley over campaign financing.
We've almost reached the weekend, which should be a shade warmer. Have a pleasant evening.
