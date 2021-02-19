Extreme wintry weather recently that has left some homeless out in the cold has prompted some area community groups to schedule an event to bring attention to the situation.
Carthage Progressives United, Joplin Food Not Bombs and the Progressive Lateral Aid Network of Pittsburg are coordinating a demonstration from noon to 2 p.m. today at Seventh Street and Range Line in Joplin.
Organizers said their goal is to bring awareness to the needs of the homeless in such situations.
Carthage Progressives United was recently formed by a group of concerned residents in response to the insurrection Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. Latayzia Harris, event coordinator, said she started Carthage Progressives United at that time. The group had its first protest on the Carthage square on Jan. 16, where they called for the resignation of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., primarily in connection with his actions before and after the Jan. 6 insurrection.
This week, there were only two public warming shelters available in Carthage — Fair Acres Family YMCA and the Carthage Crisis Center.
“We wanted to do something, and as conditions worsened and we saw how our houseless communities were being affected, we decided that we should rally for more provisions for them,” said Harris. “First and foremost, we’d like to bring awareness to how terrible the situations are in surrounding areas. In Carthage, we only have one overnight shelter, and it has strict requirements.”
The Progressive Lateral Aid Network of Pittsburg worked in collaboration with the city of Pittsburg to open a 24-hour emergency warming shelter at the Lincoln Center, 710 W. Ninth St. in Pittsburg, to help those in need escape the extreme winter weather.
Volunteers also collected several donations of clothes, food and hygiene products for those in need. It was open Monday through Wednesday.
“We were trying to help people who were in need but to also demonstrate that it can be done,” said Jordan Hamrick, a team member with PLAN of Pittsburg. “Kim Vogel and the city manager, Daron Hall, were both working with us almost the whole time. They were more than willing to help us out.”
At least 50 people sought shelter at the Lincoln Center or went home with needed items, and nine people stayed overnight. Hamrick said she believes they helped an estimated 100 people because a lot of them were taking donations to their friends or families.
“There was a great response from everywhere in the community,” she said. “We had about 50 people who donated. We had somebody from Bamboo who gave us free meals. Everybody in the community — restaurants, city officials, volunteers — put in phenomenal work and came together to make it possible.”
Vogel, director of parks and recreation for the city of Pittsburg, said the community outpouring of donations and support was overwhelming.
“It was nice to see so many individuals step up so quickly and donate supplies that were needed to help keep people warm,” she said. “I appreciate the volunteers who came out to make sure the shelter was staffed 24/7 because it was a city-supported event, not a city-run event. Without a volunteer task force, these things can’t happen as quickly as this one did.”
During the demonstration today, the groups will accept donations of nonperishable items, coats, gloves and generally warm clothing. These items will be evenly distributed to the Carthage Crisis Center, Joplin Food Not Bombs and the Wesley House of Pittsburg.
