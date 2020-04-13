Focusing on the impact COVID-19 could have on the homeless in the Joplin area, Watered Gardens Outreach Center has prepared to accommodate those in need.
James Whitford, executive director of Watered Gardens, told the Globe on Monday that the mission has repurposed a portion of one of its properties to be a quarantine shelter for homeless people who have tested positive for the virus but do not require hospitalization.
"It's one of the few things we're doing to try to meet some unique needs during this unique time," Whitford said. "We just felt like we needed to step up and be the folks who could help."
Watered Gardens partnered with Mercy Hospital Joplin in February to launch a program that provides homeless people the opportunity to receive necessary care at a shelter on Kentucky Avenue after being discharged from the hospital.
Watered Gardens also will use the upstairs portion of its 2,600-square-foot property on East 15th Street — usually the site of the mission's Forge program, which helps empower struggling men to be employed and contributing members of the community — as an isolated shelter for COVID-19 patients who have been referred to the respite care program.
"It's been a collaborative effort," Whitford said. "Mercy Hospital has provided personal protective equipment. We've had the community clinic provide some things that are helpful for us. We've had Nemotech provide face shields. Even things like blood pressure cuffs and pulse oximetry have been provided as well.
"If we found an individual who didn't have a place to quarantine and they were sick with this particular virus, we certainly don't want them to be mixed with people in our typical shelter. And we certainly don't want them to be out on the streets either."
Whitford said members of the Forge program have temporarily been relocated to another house in the community while the quarantine shelter is open.
The shelter can accommodate up to 10 people with one sizable kitchen, showers and 10 bedrooms.
"We're working on a backup plan in case the isolated shelter needs to accommodate (more than 10 people)," said Ashley Micklethwaite, executive director of the One Joplin cooperative of organizations and coordinator of the shelter's expansion. "We're hoping that because our numbers are low overall in Jasper and Newton counties that numbers in this community will be low as well."
Nobody had yet been housed at the quarantine shelter as of Monday.
"You're always trying to plan for worst-case scenarios," Micklethwaite said. "There are two major things we need to work out. One is what we do with people who are waiting for results from a test because they need to be quarantined. The other thing is to figure out what plan B is if the population exceeds the amount of beds we have."
Although the nationwide numbers don't currently suggest homeless people are more susceptible to COVID-19 than others, Whitford said, those who do contract the virus could be susceptible to other severe health complications.
"It's important to realize that many of the folks that we serve who are homeless are immunocompromised, have emphysema or other health issues," he said. "So if COVID-19 were to break out in a homeless community, I think the results would be more severe."
Individuals will be able to stay at the quarantine shelter until they've recovered.
"Recovery is defined as at least seven days from the date of onset and three days with no fever," Whitford said. "So we have at least that 10-day period before we would consider the next step."
"I'm very proud of Joplin and our community for coming together and being proactive in trying to find solutions," Micklethwaite said. "It's important for us to do everything we can to ensure that everyone is safe."
