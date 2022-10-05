GROVE, Okla. — A number of wide-ranging birds are native to Northeast Oklahoma, including the belted kingfisher and the American goldfinch.
But every year, American white pelicans migrate to region, calling Grand Lake o’ the Cherokees their home from February through May.
Hence, the appropriately named Pelican Festival. Now in its 39th year, the festival starts Thursday and runs through Sunday at Wolf Creek Park, located off Highway 59 in Grove.
According to festival officials and a Grand Lake Association release, the carnival by Fun Time Shows will kick things off Thursday, while vendor booths, food trucks, live entertainment and other family activities are set for Friday and Saturday.
The Pelican Festival parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, and the Grove Masonic Lodge will again host a car show at the festival later that day. There will also be balloon animals, courtesy of Balloon E. Dude on Saturday, food trucks and cuddly animals from Oasis Animal Adventures at the park.
Jay Cranke, Grand Lake Association executive director, said his team has been working on the event since last October, and he hopes to bring another memorable event to the Grand Lake area.
In total, roughly 7,000 people are expected to visit the Grand Lake and Grove areas during the festival.
“I truly don’t know if we can bring a better event than last year’s, but we are going to make every effort,” Cranke said in the release. “We have quite a bit of fun crammed into a few days for our Grand Lake friends to enjoy. We truly have something for everyone.”
For more information, call 918-786-2289.
