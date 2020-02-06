Grove, Miami students organize philanthropic projects

GROVE, Okla. — Uniting students with their community is the goal of two student-organized philanthropic weeks taking place in Northeast Oklahoma.
This is the fourth year that students at Grove High School will host COW (Changing Our World) Week and the first year for Miami High School’s Wish Week. Each week is designed to benefit a nonprofit or organization with local connections.
In Grove, students are working with the Grove Community Foundation to raise funds to purchase a tornado/fire safety trailer for the Grove Fire Department. Miami students are raising money with the hope of providing a high school freshman with a Make-A-Wish trip.
Grove students helped their counterparts in Miami launch their week. They see it as a way to pass on the help given to them by students at Edmond Memorial High School in 2017, when the Edmond group helped Grove launch its first COW Week.
“We knew after last year we wanted COW Week to spread,” said Cole Buchholz, chairman of COW Week. “We wanted it to touch other communities, more than just Grove. We wanted to carry on the legacy.”
Giving back
Grove’s COW Week began when then-students Nathan Boone, Luke Hammock and Trey Masri brought the idea to the student council. In the first year, Grove students — with the help of the community — raised more than $13,000 for the Grove backpack program.
Since the first year, COW Week efforts also have raised more than $23,000 for Petra’s Closet and more than $32,000 for Delaware County’s child advocacy center.
This year, students decided to help purchase a tornado/fire safety trailer for the Grove Fire Department. The trailer will be used by firefighters throughout Northeast Oklahoma to help educate students about storm and fire safety.
The fire department's old trailer lasted for more than 20 years before it became unusable. Buchholz said a generation of students will benefit from this year’s efforts.
“It’s going to teach kids for the next 20 years,” Buchholz said. “If it saves one student from a tornado or fire, you can’t put a price on that.”
COW Week participants also are making pillows and hosting a stuffed animal drive for the Community Crisis Center.
To raise money, students work with school officials to organize events such as "dare assemblies" and cornhole tournaments. Local businesses also are asked to serve as sponsors.
Ultimately, COW Week helps provide a new awareness of local nonprofits and how they impact the community, Buchholz said. It also teaches students leadership skills and how to take initiative to get things done.
“It teaches service over self and how to give money where it’s truly needed,” Buchholz said. “We benefit because we see how it changes lives. It teaches you not to be selfish, and puts it into perspective on how lucky we have it.”
A new initiative
Miami students, led by the student council, wanted to start their own philanthropic week during the 2018-19 school year but put off launching the initiative until the fall of 2019.
“It’s more than money,” said Corbin Walls, one of the student organizers. “This brings the community together with the school. We’re hoping the benevolence brings people together and develops community pride.”
This year, students are working alongside Erin Nantois, director of development with Make-A-Wish in Oklahoma, to raise the funds needed for a wish trip. The efforts are through the organization’s Kids for Wish Kids program. Nantois said it takes approximately $7,500 to fund a single trip.
If successful, the students will fund a trip for a Miami High School freshman. Nantois said there are more than 300 students awaiting wishes across Oklahoma, including those living in nearby Delaware and Craig counties.
Nantois said she loves working with schools because it’s inspiring to watch students work toward their goals.
“There’s a ripple effect as the amount of people touched by it grows,” she said. “Plus, the students learn what empathy feels like and how helping somebody is a beautiful process. It’s inspiring and truly gives me hope for the future.”
For now, the Miami initiative is known as Wish Week. Students are organizing fundraisers at the school and through community partners. Wish stars for $1 may be purchased at area businesses. Wish Fest, a community fair featuring partners and singer Braden Jamison, is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at the Francis Morgan Baseball Field in Miami.
Spencer Smith, a student leader, hopes the entire community will support the efforts.
“I think this will help students and give them more faith in the community,” he said. “To have the community and school unite for one common thing in general, to come together in support of one thing, is big. We can’t get anything done without community support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.