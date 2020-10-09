With all the talk of presidential and vice-presidential debates, our attention in the newsroom today was focused on one closer to home.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson and Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway participated in a debate in Columbia hosted by the Missouri Press Association and KOMU-TV. The gubernatorial candidates were joined by Libertarian Rik Combs and Green Party candidate Jerome Bauer.
The state's handling of the COVID-19 epidemic took the spotlight, with Galloway attacking Parson's plan of recommendations without mandates. The debate itself was affected: It had been scheduled for earlier in the month, but was postponed to today after Parson was diagnosed with COVID-19.
We'll have more about that debate in tomorrow's edition of the Globe. Over the weekend, you'll also see coverage of:
- How the neighborhood of a missing girl is keeping the search at the forefront of attention.
- An in-depth look at mail-in ballots and the presidential election on Nov. 3.
- Wrap-ups of Friday night's football games.
- While a plan still isn't in place, Menards is still interested in building a Joplin store.
We hope you have plans for an exciting, wonderful weekend. Or if your weekend occurs in the middle of the week, we hope the days leading up to it go smoothly.
