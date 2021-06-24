NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Arts Council will host a presentation by guest lecturer Daniel Morrison about “Centennial Mural” artist Duard Marshall on Saturday at the Neosho-Newton County Library.
“This mural was commissioned by the city to celebrate Neosho’s centennial and is currently in need of restoration,” said Sarah Serio, president of the Neosho Arts Council, in a statement. “We are excited to have Daniel come speak about Marshall’s career as an artist and specifically about this piece we are working to save.”
Painted in 1939, the 30-foot-long “Centennial Mural” currently is in the library. The mural was painted in the Haas Building, once the Newton Hotel, on the northeast corner of the square. During the centennial celebration, the mural was stretched along the center of a 128-foot booth on West Main Street as a background for the "Century of Progress" display.
The mural was placed in the city library, which was then housed in Municipal Auditorium, and was removed June 14, 2007, to allow renovations. It was installed at the Neosho-Newton County Library in September 2008.
Toward the top of the mural, a piece was cut out during some construction work, and although the piece was saved, over time it has shrunk and hangs separately. Aside from the unattached piece, the mural also has endured plenty over the past 82 years, including damage from warping of the stretcher frames, cigarette smoke and water.
During Saturday's event, Morrison will discuss Marshall’s life from growing up on an apple farm in Arkansas to developing his career in Kansas City, Denver and Fort Worth, Texas, emphasizing how studying under Neosho native Thomas Hart Benton at the Kansas City Art Institute in the late 1930s affected Marshall’s work.
The Neosho City Council initially sought out Benton to paint a mural for its centennial, but he was unavailable due to scheduling conflicts. Benton recommended his student, Marshall, for the job; Marshall auditioned with a 1938 work depicting the Missouri landscape.
Morrison on Saturday also hopes to showcase three other works by Marshall, including a painting that was given to the Longwell Museum at Crowder College 40 years ago and was recently rediscovered in storage.
“It was Duard Marshall’s first important art competition win. He entered it in something called the Kansas City Sweepstakes 1940, and it took a first prize,” Morrison said.
The event aims to attract potential donors for restoration projects for “Centennial Mural,” “Neosho Mural” by Big Spring Park and “Rocketdyne Mural,” which is now located at Crowder College. Restoration work is scheduled to begin this fall.
“We are working to raise $40,000 for all three pieces to be restored,” Serio said.
Restoring the murals is instrumental to preserving the arts and history of Neosho, community leaders said.
“I think our community is very art-minded and we love anything about that, but this particular mural has been with us for a century almost,” said Carrie Cline, director of the Neosho-Newton County Library. “I just think if you’re a history buff at all and if you love art, then you appreciate the merging of the two.
“I have to say that growing up here, I loved our murals, and I think that’s something that sets Neosho apart," she continued. "We have got some incredible murals around this town. People still come here to take the mural tour. We have several of them, and they are all important, and they tell the history of Neosho and our courthouse, which has an entire floor lined with them telling the story of Neosho.”
