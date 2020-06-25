Guiding touch: Patient, doctor grow close over long-term treatment

The relationship between a patient and a physician is fundamentally based on trust, which is especially important when a patient faces a life-changing or life-threatening surgery.
Case in point: Joplin resident Pamela Lockwood. When she discovered in 2009 that she had a malignant lump in her chest that would require the removal of her left breast via surgery, she felt gutted — “like all the wind had gone out of me,” she said.
The following morning, sitting alone inside a waiting room, she was beside herself with grief, she said, bawling into her hands. But then something remarkable happened the moment a very relaxed and confident Dr. Anisa Hassan, an oncologist for Freeman Health System, walked into the room. Some of Lockwood’s anxiety faded away.
“(Hassan) got on her little stool, she rolled over and grabbed both my hands and she said, 'We’re going to get through this together,'" the 69-year-old said, smiling at the memory. “That’s all I needed to know. I trusted her from that moment forward.”
The trust between the two women was briefly put to the test when Hassan recommended Lockwood go back under the knife to have her right breast removed as well, despite the fact that it was cancer-free. She told Lockwood that due to the type of cancer she had, the tumor cells would eventually migrate to the healthy side of her chest.
“So I went back in to another surgery and had the breast removed,” Lockwood said. There were no reservations on her end about doing this “because Dr. Hassan wanted me to do it. And so I did it. In hindsight, I’m glad I did. I trusted (Dr. Hassan) completely.”
'We can beat this'
“Some people stick in your mind, you know, and Pamela is one of them,” Hassan said with a chuckle during a recent phone interview. “When I first saw her ... and as I learned more about her ... there was just always more bad news. She was very scared when I saw her. I just tried to tell her this was not a death sentence and that we can beat this together. And we did.”
Like so many women, Lockwood had been dealing with an assortment of lumps and bumps in her chest since the age of 23, stretching back to the early 1970s. A tumor would pop up every other year — always benign. Until it suddenly wasn’t in August 2009.
She’s thankful she had a trusting doctor like Hassan to lean on, someone who could provide honest answers to her numerous questions, while she coped with her two mastectomies and her 14 chemotherapy and 34 radiation treatments.
During this time, Hassan was there for her — even when Lockwood's husband, George, was diagnosed around the same time with prostate cancer. The couple was also raising their two grandsons, aged 10 and 14. And two years prior to that, Lockwood had purchased Optical Outlet on 20th Street, which she still owns and operates today.
“It was a pretty busy time of our lives,” Lockwood said.
Since her cancer treatment, Lockwood has regularly seen Hassan for extensive checkups every six months, something that will continue for the rest of her life. Her next checkup is scheduled for August. During her last visit, everything looked great, she said.
Despite more than 10 years of being cancer-free, she still feels that little ball of nerves in the pit of her stomach about a week prior to a scheduled checkup.
“I think, ‘Oh, what if she tells me that it’s come back?’” she said. Should that happen, “I’ll deal with it. We’ll do it together.”
'Great relationship'
Hassan currently oversees the majority of Freeman’s long-term cancer survivors, more than 100 patients in all.
“(Lockwood) is close to my age, so I could always put myself in her shoes, and I think that’s why she sticks out in my head, about how scared she was (when they first met) and how much better she (is today)," she said.
When facing cancer, Lockwood said a person has to be strong, stay positive and have the support of a good and caring doctor.
“Dr. Hassan and I have developed a great relationship from that first day when she held my hands and said, ‘I got you.’ And I’ve done everything she’s asked me to do. I didn’t want to do everything she asked,” she said with a laugh, “but I did it.
“She actually called me at work maybe the next week or so (in 2009), she was on a flight somewhere, and said she had been thinking about me and how I was doing. Now how many doctors do that?”
Lockwood’s run-in with cancer would have been a much more traumatic situation had she had a less caring or charismatic doctor in charge of her health, she said.
“I do (believe that)," she said, nodding. "I feel like she doesn’t have to go through a file when she hears my name.”
