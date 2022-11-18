Breanna Sloan pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to being an accomplice in the Joplin kidnapping two years ago of Jolene Walker Campbell, who was then slain in Oklahoma.
Sloan, 23, of Joplin, pleaded guilty to a charge of kidnapping resulting in death, admitting in court that she aided and abetted co-defendant Tre R.A. Ackerson, 28, in the abduction of Walker Campbell, 34, off a street in Joplin.
A news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Tulsa announcing the plea states that Sloan admitted in her plea agreement that she was driving a vehicle on July 4, 2020, when Ackerson pointed out a pedestrian whom he claimed to have robbed earlier that night.
He had her drive past the woman she later learned was Walker Campbell and drop him off where he could conceal himself in some woods farther along in the direction she was headed.
Sloan then waited alone in the vehicle for Walker Campbell to reach her and offered a ride. As she got into the front seat with Sloan, Ackerson emerged from the woods, slid into the back seat of the vehicle and tried to rob the victim a second time, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
Realizing Walker Campbell no longer had anything to steal, Ackerson decided to abduct her, which prompted the victim to suggest that she might be able to get him some money from someone she knew in Oklahoma City, according to Sloan’s plea agreement.
Sloan drove into Oklahoma with an intention of stopping in Inola to buy some marijuana from a friend, but Ackerson directed her to a remote field in Mayes County instead, according to the plea agreement.
There, according to authorities, he pulled on a pair of gloves, forced Walker Campbell out of the car, killed her and left her body in the field, where it was not found until July 15 of that year.
Ackerson, of Joplin, was indicted by a federal grand jury in May of this year on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping resulting in death as well as multiple counts of witness tampering. He remains scheduled for trial in January.
Ackerson’s stepbrother, Lane R. Bronson, 29, of Webb City; their mother, Kimberly K. Grissom, 48, of Joplin; and Jacob R. Scribner, 34, of Joplin, were indicted on counts of conspiring to retaliate against a witness, with Bronson facing two additional counts of tampering with a witness.
Five other co-defendants, all from Joplin, have pleaded guilty to charges in the case and, along with Sloan, are awaiting sentencing in federal court.
Morgan L. Bowman, 27, and Chloe L. Stith, 22, pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness by threat and use of physical force. Sara M. Humbard, 26, and David W. Morris, 34, pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness by using the threat of physical force, and Megan L. Detherage, 29, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony, which is a crime when a person knows someone has been involved in a felony, but fails to report it.
The stepbrothers and Morris are co-defendants in the murder of Terry Harless, of Lamar, a little more than a week after the slaying of Walker Campbell.
Bronson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in that case and is awaiting sentencing Dec. 17. Murder charges remain pending against Ackerson and Morris in the death of Harless, with hearings scheduled for both on Feb. 9 in Barton County Circuit Court at Lamar.
