Guilty plea entered in drunken driving case involving fatality, injuries

A Carthage man has pleaded guilty to drunken driving charges stemming from a crash that took the life of a Webb City woman and injured three other people.
James D. Schrader, 28, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of driving while intoxicated in an accident resulting in the death of another, a Class B felony, and to two Class D felony counts of driving while intoxicated in an accident causing serious injuries to others.
Schrader's plea deal would cap any sentence he might receive on the Class B felony at 10 years. Class B felony convictions can carry up to 15 years in prison. The other two counts carry up to seven years.
Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant. She set his sentencing hearing for May 4.
Schrader was driving a pickup truck Sept. 16, 2017, that crossed the centerline on Murphy Boulevard west of Lone Elm Road and struck a car head-on. Four people in the car — driver Geneva Shanks, 17, of Webb City; Christyan S. Coy, 8, of Webb City; Blake R. Everitt, 27, of Carthage; and Nicole L. Sawyer, 27, of Webb City — were taken to local hospitals with injuries.
Sawyer died of her injuries the following day.
A Joplin police officer who contacted Schrader at the scene of the crash noted that he had bloodshot, watery eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case. After field sobriety tests, she arrested him. The affidavit states that a breath test for alcohol registered at 0.177%, or more than twice the legal limit for driving in Missouri.
