Guilty plea entered in Joplin home-invasion robbery attempt

A 21-year-old Joplin man pleaded guilty Monday to a burglary charge in a home-invasion robbery case in a deal limiting the prison term he might receive to no more than seven years.
Bradley D. Powell had been facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action in connection with a home-invasion robbery attempt May 8 in the 1800 block of South Indiana Avenue in which he kicked in the front door of a residence armed with a handgun and demanded money of the two occupants of the address, Marquon K. Fantroy-Pullum, 19, and Adam T. Grover, 20.
Powell faced from 10 to 30 years, or up to life, on the attempted robbery charge and from five to 15 years on the burglary count. Under the terms of his plea deal, the robbery and armed criminal action counts would be dismissed and any prison sentence capped at seven years with the possibility that he could receive a suspended sentence.
Circuit Judge David Mouton ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant and set a sentencing hearing for Nov. 25. The judge denied a defense request that Powell's bond be lowered from $100,000 to $5,000 pending the sentencing hearing. The defendant has remained in custody since his arrest in May.
Joplin police located Powell sitting in a vehicle outside his residence in the 2300 block of South Wall Avenue about 13 minutes after the robbery attempt. Two handguns were found in his home with ammunition similar to a round discharged during the course of the robbery attempt. No one was struck by the round.
Police said Powell was wearing a mask when he kicked in the door of the residence and demanded money. But the occupants knew the defendant and recognized him by his voice. Police said he fired the shot and fled the residence when he was unable to get any money from the occupants.
