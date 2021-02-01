A Webb City man pleaded guilty Monday to sexual abuse of a victim with learning disabilities.
Michael D.J. Henson, 39, changed his plea to guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of first-degree sodomy in a plea deal limiting the prison time he might be assessed to no more than 12 years. The crime carries a punishment range of five years to life in prison in Missouri.
Judge David Mouton delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant. A sentencing hearing was set for March 22.
Henson is accused of sexually abusing the victim May 20 in Webb City. He was questioned by police and charged the same day.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a witness reported walking in on Henson sexually abusing the victim. The witness told the victim's father what she had seen, and the father confronted Henson.
The affidavit states that the father told police that Henson admitted to him that he committed an act of sodomy with the victim. But the document also states that Henson claimed a more passive role in the incident when police questioned him.
