Three defendants entered guilty pleas Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in separate child sexual abuse cases.
Devin R. Davison, 22, of Joplin, pleaded guilty to first-degree statutory rape in a case involving a 6-year-old girl. The plea offer the defendant accepted would limit the sentence he might receive to no more than 10 years and would dismiss related counts of statutory sodomy with a child younger than 14 and second-degree child molestation.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment of Davison. The judge set a sentencing hearing June 15.
An affidavit filed in the case states that the victim, who is now 8 years old, told child abuse investigators during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin that Davison raped and sodomized her in October 2018 at a rural Joplin address and that he told her not to tell anyone about it. Davison purportedly later admitted to investigators that he had raped and molested her.
Stephen A. Hart, 32, of Joplin, also pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree statutory rape in a plea agreement dismissing a second count of first-degree statutory sodomy and capping the sentence he might receive at 20 years. The charges carry anywhere from five years to life in prison in Missouri.
Dankelson ordered a sentencing assessment of Hart and set a sentencing hearing June 15.
Hart was charged with sexually abusing a girl on multiple occasions in August and September 2015 when she was younger than 14. He was 26 years old at the time.
Jason E. Ogle, 43, of Carthage, pleaded guilty to first-degree child molestation in a plea agreement capping his sentence at no more than 12 years and dismissing two related counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and a single felony count of child endangerment.
Dankelson deferred acceptance or rejection of Ogle's plea deal as well and set a sentencing hearing June 15 following the completion of a sentencing assessment.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in Ogle's case alleged that he sexually abused a girl over a 10-year period ending in 2013. The girl reported that he frequently groped her.
The defendant purportedly admitted to investigators that he had "dreams or nightmares" of the incidents involving the girl. He is quoted in the affidavit stating: "There wasn't ever a time when I thought that this was OK," and "I should have put a stop to it a lot sooner."
