Gun sales hit a historic high in January, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, with dealers selling more than 2 million firearms. That's the biggest-selling January on record, and 75% higher than the same month last year.
Sales were already high in 2020, a year filled with pandemic uncertainty, a stalled economy and widespread protests over racial injustice and police brutality. The Capitol riot and inauguration of a Democratic president are believed to be responsible for January's surge.
So how is this trend impacting local gun retailers? Learn more in a story from reporter Joe Hadsall at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's e-edition.
We'll also bring you:
- An update on vaccinations beginning for school employees in Pittsburg.
- Coverage of this morning's Eggs and Issues event in Carthage with local lawmakers.
- A story from our partner, Missouri Independent, about a proposal to relieve the debt of Missourians who were mistakenly paid too much from unemployment programs last year.
Have a good weekend. Stay warm and safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.