firearms sale

John Pierce, range safety official and pistol instructor, demonstrates a custom built weapon on Friday at Joplin Centerfire Range. Globe | Laurie Sisk

Gun sales hit a historic high in January, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, with dealers selling more than 2 million firearms. That's the biggest-selling January on record, and 75% higher than the same month last year.

Sales were already high in 2020, a year filled with pandemic uncertainty, a stalled economy and widespread protests over racial injustice and police brutality. The Capitol riot and inauguration of a Democratic president are believed to be responsible for January's surge.

So how is this trend impacting local gun retailers? Learn more in a story from reporter Joe Hadsall at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's e-edition.

We'll also bring you:

  • An update on vaccinations beginning for school employees in Pittsburg.
  • Coverage of this morning's Eggs and Issues event in Carthage with local lawmakers.
  • A story from our partner, Missouri Independent, about a proposal to relieve the debt of Missourians who were mistakenly paid too much from unemployment programs last year.

Have a good weekend. Stay warm and safe.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe. Contact: eyounker AT joplinglobe DOT com.