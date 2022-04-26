The fifth annual Guns & Hoses benefit basketball game will take place this weekend to support Joplin’s first responders and students in need.
The game will pit the Joplin police and fire departments against each other in a friendly basketball game, with local “celebrity” players rounding out the two teams. It is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Joplin High School gym, 2104 Indiana Ave. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.; tickets are free for children and students, and $5 for adults.
Proceeds will support Bright Futures Joplin, which provides basic necessities to Joplin School District students in need.
“Fundraising from this one night will be used in the donation center to provide things like coats, shoes, underwear, school supplies, shampoo and deodorant,” said Sarah Coyne, who has served as coordinator of Bright Futures Joplin for the past few years, in a statement. “Without these basics, many of our kids aren’t able to thrive at school, and would even rather drop out than continue pushing forward in such a state of hardship.”
Also benefiting from the fundraising effort will be Bright Futures’ snack pack program, which feeds about 400 food-insecure elementary and middle school students each weekend during the school year.
“For some of our students, snack packs are the only food they have access to on the weekend,” Coyne said. “When kids come back to school hungry on Monday mornings, we see them struggling to focus. It’s hard to learn, grow and thrive on an empty stomach, but there are enough resources in this town that none of our kids should be going hungry.”
First responders also will be spotlighted during the game.
Before tip-off, representatives of Bright Futures Joplin will announce a new fundraising opportunity developed in memory of Joplin police Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed, who died in early March in the line of duty. Bright Futures Joplin has committed half of the proceeds from this year’s Guns & Hoses to scholarships in their name, to be given to two Joplin High School graduates each year who plan to enter the criminal justice program at Missouri Southern State University.
The event also will include a silent auction of themed baskets, halftime and timeout games, prizes, food trucks, concessions and donation opportunities. It is sponsored by The Joplin Globe, Roper Kia, People’s Bank of Seneca, Southwest Missouri Bank, Pinnacle Bank, Arvest Bank, Gusano’s, Pro100 Realtors, Mid-Missouri Bank and more.
