Gymnastics coach charged with sexual abuse of teen

A Joplin gymnastics coach was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual abuse of a boy he had been coaching for some time.
Police took Kip A. Johnson, 45, into custody and executed a search warrant on his home at 2502 S. Evan Wood Terrace, seizing bedding and sheets matching a description provided investigators by the teen during disclosures he purportedly made at the Children's Center in Joplin, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with charges in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Johnson is charged in Jasper County with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and a single misdemeanor count of furnishing pornographic material to a minor for acts committed in 2018 and 2019 when the boy was between the ages of 14 and 16 and Johnson was serving as his coach.
The boy told investigators that Johnson, a co-owner of Amplify Gymnastics, sexually abused him on multiple occasions and in numerous locations in Joplin, including his own home, and at various venues across the country where gymnastics competitions were held.
The Newton County prosecutor also has charged Johnson with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy in connection with acts committed with the teen this past month in that county.
A second affidavit filed in that case states that Johnson sent the boy a text message a week ago asking if he wanted to do something after practice and offering him a ride home. On their way, Johnson stopped at a location on East 32nd Street and they engaged in sex acts, the boy disclosed in the interview.
Johnson helped found Amplify Gymnastics in 2011 after the tornado that destroyed a third of Joplin. The business, which opened its first classes in 2012, operates a gym on Stephens Boulevard and offers trampoline, tumbling and artistic gymnastics instruction to boys and girls, currently serving about 500 youths in the Joplin area.
Fellow co-owner Paul Comstedt expressed dismay at learning of Johnson's arrest on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, we had no idea this was going on and are extremely shocked to find out," he said.
He said Johnson, one of three co-owners, had been active in coaching youth programs through 2018 but "took a step back" in 2019 and early 2020, doing little coaching for the business until only recently when he resumed acting in that capacity with a couple of groups.
"We had no idea he was even capable of this," Comstedt said of the accusations.
The affidavits state that Johnson began communicating with the boy through social media and text messages, eventually coaxing him into sending Johnson nude pictures of himself and furnishing pornographic images of himself to the teen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.