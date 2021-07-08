CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jennifer Comer has been building her credit in hopes of eventually buying a home for herself and her 9-year-old son, Riley, but that dream seemed far off until recently.
On Thursday, Comer was working with volunteers from the Carthage firm H.E. Williams Inc. and others to take another step toward that homeownership dream by installing siding on the home under construction for her under the auspices of the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity.
The interior of the home, located on Poplar Street in Carthage, still has to be finished, but Comer said she and her son are excited to be so close to moving into their dream home.
“This is unbelievable. I can’t believe it’s finally here,” Comer said while taking a break from working on the home. “It’s been about two years since my son and I started this process, and I’m just so happy that we’re putting up siding today. We can’t wait to move in.”
New life for son
Comer has lived most of her life in Carthage, growing up there and graduating in 1993 from Carthage High School.
She works as the computer lab teacher at Steadley Elementary School and has lived in an apartment with her son for several years.
“This will be my first home,” Comer said. “I’ve lived in an apartment and after my divorce I wanted to have my own home, I did not want to be in the apartment forever. My son who is 9, he is autistic and nonverbal, and the noise from the apartments keeps him up. When he wakes up, he’ll be up for hours. It’s very noisy and cramped, and with this he’ll have a backyard. He loves to jump on the trampoline and swing on a swing, and I will be able to let him have that.”
Comer said her son may not be able to speak but that she knows he’s excited about moving into his own place.
“We drive by pretty much every day and see if there are any new changes, and Riley knows the route very well now,” Comer said. “He’s looking forward to this because he’ll have more room to move and he’ll have a sensory room, which is very beneficial for him.”
Comer said owning a home would have continued to be a dream without Habitat for Humanity.
“There was no way that I would have been able to ... just no," she said. "I have built my credit and stuff back up, but I still wouldn’t have been able to do this.”
Longtime partner
Scott Clayton, executive director of the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity, said H.E. Williams Inc. has helped and partnered with Habitat for years since the group finished its first home in Carthage in 2008.
"H.E. Williams is a longtime partner of ours and an important partner, especially in Carthage,” Clayton said. “They’ve donated in the past $30,000, they continue to have workdays with us, and they’re a strong supporter of Joplin Area Habitat’s work in Carthage.”
Adrienna Tiller, marketing and communications specialist with H.E. Williams, said working with Habitat is a team-building exercise for company employees.
We’ve partnered with Habitat for a few years now, and we have a different crew, different team from Williams each time at each work day,” Tiller said. “We’ve really enjoyed it. It's great for team-building, and we have a lot of people from Carthage, and we like to give back to the community. Habitat’s been a great partner for that.”
Tiller said Thursday was the first work day for company volunteers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We’re excited to get back into it after last year,” she said. “With COVID and stuff, we just weren’t able to do anything in person, and we were kind of bummed about it, but we’re back at it this year and glad to help on this house and possibly another one before the end of this year.”
Tiller said Habitat is a good partner for H.E. Williams because it is looking for more than just monetary donations.
“It’s also about getting people involved, which is very important to us just to get that hands on, start-to-finish feel we get with Habitat,” Tiller said. “They’re a great team to work with, pretty well known in the area, so we just like what they’re doing for the community in giving a face-lift to the town and really helping different people. It’s really nice to hear all the different stories.”
'A big blessing'
Comer said she didn’t know much about Habitat before someone urged her to apply with the group.
“I have found an all-new organization that I really didn’t know about until I applied, and they are amazing to work with,” Comer said. “They are so nice, and they really have been a big blessing.”
Clayton said Comer has been patient and helpful in her own build.
“Jennifer and her son, we’re very pleased to have this opportunity to build with her,” Clayton said. “As construction goes, we’ve had some delays at the beginning, but now everything is in place, so she can see this house go up and she can see where her new life is going to begin, where she can feel safe and secure and proud of something she’s working hard to make happen.”
Clayton said Habitat currently is working on two homes in Carthage. The other one is for a veteran. Clayton said Habitat demolished the home he had been living in because it was in such bad shape and is building him a new one.
Clayton said Habitat is working to help residents across Jasper County. He said the group is also working to expand its Brush with Kindness and Critical Home repair programs to help people who already own homes make needed repairs from minor touch-ups to major renovations.
“We’re the Habitat affiliate that covers the Jasper County area, so we’ve done builds in Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage and Joplin,” Clayton said. “And also through repair work we’ve worked in the other outlying towns, whether it be Carterville or Oronogo. We try our best to cover as much of Jasper County as we can with new construction and also with repair and rehab. We invite people to call us whether they are seeking to own a home or they have a home and need some help with it. Give us a call and see if we can work with that.”
