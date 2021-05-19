In the 22 years between its founding in 1989 and the May 22, 2011, tornado, Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity built 31 homes in Joplin, Carthage and the surrounding area.
In the 10 years since the tornado, Habitat and its corporate partners and volunteer builders have finished 139 homes, giving the families a chance at homeownership, something that wasn’t even a dream for some of them.
“I had rented my whole life,” said Habitat homeowner Stephanie Roper, who lives with her son, Othellis Roper, and daughter, Aria Durham, in a home in the 23rd Street and Empire Avenue neighborhood. The family moved in Feb. 24, 2013.
“I lived in a rental when the tornado hit, and the next place we rented was a little bitty house,” Stephanie Roper said. “I never dreamt of owning a home because I was a single mom, still am. I didn't think it was something I was financially capable of doing. It was never on my radar, I said I never wanted to own a home because it’s too much responsibility. Then my sister got me with Habitat and got me approved, and because of the amazing program it was, it was a very feasible situation for me. It’s been amazing.”
Othellis Roper said owning a home changed his life.
“Thanks to Habitat because they gave me a stable home,” he said. “And since I didn’t have to worry about moving or anything like that, I ended up going to (the U.S. Military Academy at) West Point for a couple of years. I was medically discharged after two years, but my classmates, my graduating class is actually set to graduate on May 22.”
Tornado memories
Jeni Klopfenstein and her three children were among the first to benefit from Habitat’s new homebuilding era.
Klopfenstein said she and her children were living with her boyfriend in the neighborhood near 25th Street and Virginia Avenue when the tornado reshaped Joplin forever.
She said one of her boyfriend’s children had a friend over and that friend’s parents had called asking that they bring her home because the weather was getting bad.
“We would have had to drive down Schifferdecker Road to get her home,” Klopfenstein said. "My boyfriend said, 'Well, why don’t we wait until it blows over' because it was getting dark and looked pretty bad. When the sirens sounded, we all got in our bathroom with our four dogs. The girls got in the bathtub and the rest of us and the four dogs were on the floor in the bathroom. It went over us and I have pictures of what’s left of our house. It was pretty much destroyed. I really don’t know how we got through it. We had scrapes and bruises.”
The family stayed with her boyfriend’s sister on the north side of town, then they rented a home in Webb City, but the children continued to attend their old schools in Joplin thanks to a busing program set up by the Joplin School District in cooperation with other area school districts.
A few weeks after the tornado, Klopfenstein said, a friend told her about Habitat and encouraged her to apply for the program.
“I said I’ll apply, and we did, and we qualified,” Klopfenstein said. "Habitat was awesome, and they helped me get a four-bedroom.”
Scott Clayton, executive director for Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity, said Klopfenstein and her children became one of 10 families to be part of the Joplin Habitat’s first ever “homebuilding blitz,” in cooperation with the Tulsa Area Habitat for Humanity and local partners.
The groups built 10 homes in three weeks, and Klopfenstein and her kids moved into their new home on Nov. 19, 2011, just six months after the tornado.
“That was our first large-scale endeavor after the tornado,” Clayton said. “It really propelled us into our new house-building era that we were coming into. We worked really hard together to find 10 families for 10 homes to represent a new start. Jeni and her kids went through hard times with the tornado, and yet they worked really hard, and they’ve lived 10 years in this home.
“I think all three kids graduated from high school, one of whom was able to utilize the full-ride scholarship that was given by Missouri Southern to all the kids in this build," he said. "They really did good by the house; they did good by her children graduating and being successful. She’s just a really kind, humble person who has been a good homeowner for us.”
Homeless to homeowner
Stephanie Roper’s situation was a little different.
She rented a home that was just south of the tornado damage zone, but circumstances beyond her control forced her and her son out of that home a few weeks after the tornado. Roper said they ended up homeless for three months after the tornado, then found a small home to rent on the east side of town.
Roper said her sister encouraged her to apply with Habitat.
“I had never heard of Habitat, and I also thought I wouldn’t qualify, but I went ahead and called them and did the pre-qualification over the phone,” Roper said. "I pre-qualified, so I took them all the paperwork that they asked me to bring in and started the process. They were amazing through the whole thing. I ran into a couple of hiccups on my credit check portion, and they’re so good, they didn’t just say nope, sorry, you don’t qualify. They said hey, if you can get this cleared up and this cleared up, you’ll be able to advance to the next step.”
Clayton said Roper and Klopfenstein are examples of Habitat homeowners who help spread the word about the program.
“I think that’s the best part of Habitat is when someone who has benefited from a Habitat home can tell others about what you do,” Clayton said. “Those are the people I want to hear from and those are the ones who tell our story well.”
