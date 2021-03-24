Wearing Rosie the Riveter shirts, female volunteers with Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity help hammer some cracks in the glass ceiling for women in construction Wednesday at two of the organization's homes.
Women's Build workdays provide the opportunity for women to take a step in serving their communities. March is Women’s History Month, an annual event that celebrates the contributions women make to history and contemporary society.
Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity has been building homes on volunteer workdays with women for more than a decade.
“Our first Women’s Build workday was about 12 years ago,” said Scott Clayton, executive director. “One of the great things about Habitat is the opportunity for people to gain friendships and understanding that we’re all in this together.”
Eight volunteers and three staff members from Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore and Family Selection Committee weren’t afraid to get their hands dirty building a deck or painting to benefit two families near the corner Eighth Street and Ozark Avenue in Joplin. Both homeowners were selected through the organization’s Building Bridges program.
Barbie Huff, director of family services for Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity, said the women are pumped to be out helping each other and learning new life skills. Huff can remember much has changed for women throughout her lifetime, citing as an example the fact that her mother once couldn’t even obtain a credit card in her name. She said women have tackled a lot of barriers but that there are still more glass ceilings to break.
“I sometimes I get frustrated by how far we can’t make it because I thought as a young woman, we would be past a lot of this by now," Huff said, adding, “I want things to keep improving, but it has come a long way. When I was a teen and starting to get into adulthood, women couldn’t get their own mortgage. It was difficult to buy their own home or get a line of credit. Sometimes it was difficult to get jobs in certain fields. Jobs in the construction industry wouldn’t have been possible back then.”
The traditional Habitat home, which has three bedrooms and two baths, is being built for Cheyenne Ellison and her daughter, Emma. Ellison and her now-husband, Matthew, are expecting a baby. She qualified for the home while she was a single mother.
“It’s definitely something I’d like to have for my family,” Ellison said. “My husband is a construction worker, and we have three kids together — Riley, 8, Elias, 6, and Emma, 3 — with one on the way. I’m just starting out in life, and I needed help and a leg up. Habitat for Humanity did that for me. I don’t think I would’ve had this opportunity without them, but now I can have my own home and build on that.”
Ellison said the workday is empowering because it’s not often that you hear women can build the deck on their own house.
“I hope my children understand that there aren’t limitations to what they can do,” she said.
Jean Letner, longtime volunteer and former board president, helped Ellison construct the deck. She described the day as exciting because she usually doesn’t get to meet the families until the home is finished.
“I remember voting on her application and to actually meet her and see what’s going on is very cool,” Letner said.
As a single woman, Letner said she’s learned to be self-sufficient over the years but that she is still learning from the Habitat project. She added that they also provide a chance to build friendships.
“You don’t have to be special to be able to give back to your community,” she said. “Everybody can do something.”
The home next door, which is a ranch-style Habitat home, will be occupied by Mikey Miller and his twin daughters, Mariah and Cheyenne, who are 16-year-old sophomores at Joplin High School. It also has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. On Wednesday, the family and volunteers helped paint the interior.
“I think it’s great that women are out here today, and I really appreciate their help,” Mikey Miller said. “I always teach my daughters the fruits of their labor, and if they work hard, they’ll be rewarded."
This will be the first time the twins each have their own rooms, which they described as not feeling real. Mariah Miller said it still hasn’t fully hit her yet. Cheyenne Miller said it’s a magical, euphoric feeling to finally have a space she can call her own.
“I think the fact that women helping out with this build shows the breakdown in gender stereotypes,” Cheyenne Miller said.
Lacy Hobson, a cashier at the ReStore, was joined by her colleague, assistant manager Mary Abell, to help paint the Miller’s new home. This is both their first times contributing to a Women’s Build workday.
“I’m really excited, and I wanted to do this ever since I started,” Abell said. “It’s a lot of fun and a good feeling. It’s wonderful that Habitat involves women. A lot of times, women are under attack, but even involving us in building gives us a better drive to work. It builds a better team.”
Hobson said she’s had several instrumental women in her life, including her mother, who became a licensed practical nurse at the age of 50.
“She got her GED and her nursing license within two years,” she said. “My mom taught me everything. She taught me how to cook, build things and how to paint. She encouraged me and my sisters to do what we’re passionate about.”
Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity has five homes under construction with six more planned this year. The local organization has built 170 homes since 1989.
