CARTHAGE, Mo. — With the Saturday induction of the class of 2021 at the Fair Acres Family Y, the Hall of Carthage Heroes now features 90 plaques in the hallway between the swimming pool locker rooms and basketball courts.
But for the first time this year, two plaques represented one Carthage hero.
This year’s class featured five plaques honoring four Carthage residents of distinction. Bill Putnam, one of the hall’s founders, is the first in its 10-year history to be inducted as both a citizen of distinction and athlete.
“I forgot to say at the beginning but I wanted to be sure and say it now — those of you who came today are hereby excused from attending my funeral, whenever that is,” Putnam said to a hearty laugh at Saturday's induction. “Most people don’t get to be honored when they’re alive, so you get a free pass.”
Putnam was inducted as a businessman, philanthropist and Carthage historian for his leadership of the Tapjac Co., a family-owned building materials and land development company, as well as for his service on the boards of banks in Carthage, Mount Vernon and Aurora.
He helped found the Carthage Community Foundation and the Hall of Carthage Heroes; was honored as the Richard M. Webster Citizen of the Year by the Carthage chamber in 1996; and wrote a book called "The Steadley Legacy," highlighting the Steadley family and their family trust.
He was also inducted separately as a standout swimmer as a youth and in college. He has continued to swim to this day, competing this year in the Missouri Senior Games.
Other inductees
Other inductees included the late Robert Stansfield, creator of the Maple Leaf band competition; the late Vincent Triplett, youth sports champion and coach; and Gregory Kyte, multisport athlete.
• Greg Kyte said he was humbled to find out he was one of the honorees. He was inducted as a multisport athlete, playing on two state champion Carthage Little League Baseball teams in 1970 and 1971, and playing as a standout athlete in football, baseball and basketball at Carthage High School, where he graduated in 1977.
Later in life, Kyte played as an adult in men's Major League softball and golf and coached Little League baseball and Pee Wee football. He also helped found the Carthage Tiger alumni football game and served on the board of the Carthage R-9 Foundation.
“I’m going to tell you, when I found out I bet I bawled for 10 minutes,” Kyte said of his induction. “It was a big deal. ...It’s just a great feeling, and I’m very proud of what I’ve done and proud of Carthage.”
• Sisters Whitney Baker and Talia Triplett accepted the plaque in honor of their father, Vince Triplett, who died at 50 just three years ago.
According to his Hall of Carthage Heroes biography, Triplett’s passion for sports began while playing basketball and baseball as a kid. He became a youth coach in 1985 and served as a boys youth sports coach and referee from 1986 to 2000. When his twin daughters began playing sports, he started coaching girls athletics.
Triplett continued organizing softball and baseball games at the Fair Acres Sports Complex, and coaching youth teams for the rest of his life. He served as treasurer, vice president and president of the Fair Acres Sports Complex, and the Vince Triplett Memorial Softball Tournament is held annually in his memory.
“It was an honor to have him inducted. It means a lot to our family because he did a lot for the Carthage community at the softball fields, and it meant a lot to us to see him be honored,” Baker said.
• Robert Stansfield Sr. was inducted as “the Music Man” for his career teaching music at Carthage High School and creating the Four-State Marching Band Festival, which later became the Maple Leaf Parade and Band Festival and was the genesis for the annual festival that draws thousands to Carthage every October.
Stansfield came to Carthage as a band teacher and director at the junior high school in 1962, then moved on the Carthage High School. He worked to grow the school’s band program, recruiting students, establishing band as a serious music education class and raising funds to create new opportunities for band students.
Many of his former students, including Jim Hunter and Nancy Sanders, veterans of the first Maple Leaf parade in 1965, attended in his honor.
“I would say he was very friendly, open to anybody coming into band that would put in the time and the effort,” Sanders said. “Even if they didn’t have the talent musically, he was willing to sit with you and work on your instrument."
