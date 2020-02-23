CARTHAGE, Mo. — A row of plaques adorns the Fair Acres Family Y’s main hallway leading to its basketball gymnasium and the main locker rooms.
Those plaques, a part of the Hall of Carthage Heroes, give personal biographies of 80 people, some dead more than a century ago but many still living.
These are people who “made a strong, positive impact on this city as it was born and grew, or contributed greatly to its reputation by the deeds they accomplished, and are worthy of emulation by today’s and succeeding generations,” wrote the Carthage historian Marvin VanGilder, who was inducted into the Hall in its fourth class in 2015.
The oversight committee for the Hall of Carthage Heroes announced this month that it was taking nominations for the 2020 class of inductees that will be added to the walls of the Y.
Fully completed nominations with appropriate backup materials must be received by June 30 for consideration. Submission of names only or nomination forms without substantiating backup information will be disqualified.
The committee said it anticipates adding five inductees this year to join those inducted since 2012.
Final selection of the Hall of Carthage Heroes Class of 2020 will be made by an anonymous committee of Carthage residents in August, with the induction ceremony in November.
A historian’s legacy
Bill Putnam, one of the main drivers of the effort to create the Hall of Carthage Heroes, said VanGilder died in 2010, so he didn’t get to see its creation, but the Hall of Carthage Heroes was primarily his idea.
“I had the privilege of meeting with Marvin to talk about this concept in 2007,” Putnam said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t act on his wisdom until 2012 when the first class was inducted. But he wrote the introduction that is posted on the mural at the entrance to the Y.
“Marvin was the preeminent Carthage historian of our time and spent a lot of time putting together, doing research especially about the pioneers, the founders, the early industrialists and when the hall was first established in 2012. That was the primary focus was on recognizing those people who had been identified through his historical research.”
Putnam said the creators always hoped for public participation and to include some modern heroes after they honored Carthage’s early pioneers.
“Most people in the community didn’t know about those pioneers, they didn’t even know their names except for a few of them,” Putnam said. “So it was really up to the committee in the beginning to bring those names forward so they could be recognized. I think all of us hoped that the public at large would come forward and bring names of more modern-day heroes to our attention, and that really happened even in the first year. While we asked for nominations, we didn’t anticipate very many, but we did get some.”
Putnam said he was surprised when the public nominated two heroes that fit that bill in that first induction class of 2012 — Kenneth O. Wofford, a longtime Carthage resident who was a World War II veteran and a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, the pioneering group of African American fighter pilots in that war; and Toby Waters, a 2002 graduate of Carthage High School and member of the U.S. Marines who was inducted as the “most successful and decorated wrestler in Carthage High School wrestling history.”
A good location
As of the 2019 induction, 80 people have been honored with plaques on the wall of the Fair Acres Family Y.
Putnam said the decision to place the plaques in the Y has proven to be a good one.
Every year since 2012, in November, Carthage residents, officials, members of the oversight committee and some of those being honored have gathered in the Y’s gymnasium to induct a new class.
The first few classes were larger — 24 people were inducted in 2012, another 13 in 2013 and 10 more in 2014 — but the classes have become smaller as the list of early pioneers who needed to be recognized is whittled down.
One side of the hallway honors historic figures, some of whom helped found Carthage in the 1800s and others who have made notable contributions to the community in more recent times.
The other side has plaques recognizing local athletes nominated by residents for their special accomplishments.
“Just about every time I go in there, there’s someone standing in the hall looking at the plaques,” Putnam said. “I don’t know where else we could have put them in town where there is as much traffic as there is there to showcase these folks. So I think it has been good. We want the community to learn about these people, and if they were, say, in the courthouse, which is one of the places we considered early on, there just wouldn't be as many of the general population that are in there to look at them.”
How to nominate
Requirements and nomination forms can be found online at hallofcarthageheroes.org. Nominations with supplemental information should be mailed to Hall of Carthage Heroes Oversight Committee, c/o Carthage Community Foundation, 221 W. Fourth St., Suite 1A, Carthage, MO, 64836. Nominations may also be dropped off at the Carthage Chamber of Commerce office. Questions about the nomination process may be submitted by email to carthagecf@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.