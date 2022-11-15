One was a cross-country team, one was a teacher, and one served at Ronald Reagan’s inauguration.
One was the “dean of American astronomers," another an athlete who set world and Olympic records, and still another, a pioneering preservationist.
The connection? They all came from or lived in Carthage.
Now they join 90 other teams and individuals enshrined in the Hall of Carthage Heroes, with their pictures and stories on the walls at the Fair Acres Family Y in Carthage.
Fair Acres Y Director Jonathan Roberts said their stories are helping thousands see the richness of Carthage’s history from that hallway.
“On Saturdays when we have a packed house for sports, people are always in the hallways, always reading these plaques,” Roberts said. “When we have our swim meets, we have a lot of high schools that come through and they notice the plaques. On top of that we have a lot of kids who come through and just use the Y every day for their fitness goals. We get a lot of questions about (the) hall.”
Seven of 10 members of the 1996 Carthage High School girls cross-country team, along with inductee Harley F. Burns, a Navy veteran who was part of the presidential honor guard in 1980 when Ronald Reagan was sworn in as president, were the recipients who were able to accept their plaques in person in a ceremony Saturday.
The other four inductees — teacher Elizabeth A. “Lizzie” Peiffer, preservationist Helen Elizabeth McReynolds Rozier, astronomer Harlow Shapley and athlete Harlow Phelps Rothert — lived in the 19th and early to mid-20th centuries.
• Burns was born in Carthage in 1957, graduated from Carthage High School in 1975 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1979 to 1983.
During that time he served on the Presidential Honor Guard, Color Guard Platoon, a ceremonial guard unit established in 1931 to represent the military services in ceremonies, funerals of prominent veterans and other historic events.
Burns said he was honored to be recognized with the other members of the Hall of Carthage Heroes.
“It’s definitely an honor,” Burns said. “I went in Nov. 10, 1979, that was 43 years ago almost to the day. During Reagan’s inaugural, I was on the presidential platform when President Reagan was sworn in, and I met my wife in Washington, D.C. I did (World War II Gen.) Omar Bradley’s funeral, I was in that procession, and a lot of NFL games, Washington Redskins, Minnesota Vikings, stuff like that. Just to get to go to the White House, that was an honor, and you don’t get to go unless you have a White House clearance. I never thought I’d be on this wall, though.”
• The Carthage High School girls cross-country team of 1996 came in second place in the Missouri state track meet, and to this day that remains the highest state finish of any girls teams in the school's history.
The team’s coach, Andy Youngworth, who was cross-country and track coach at Carthage for 27 years, nominated the team for the Hall of Carthage Heroes.
“This is an extraordinary group of ladies,” said Youngworth, who now coaches at McAuley Catholic High School in Joplin. “The things that drove these girls, I’m trying to instill that in my kids now. The fact they came for this and trickled in means a lot for me."
Team members who attended the induction were Michelle Coffee, Melinda Sneddon, Jessica Anderson, Kelsey Lamb, Natalie Coffee, Jenny Pritchard and Erin Williams. Those who could not attend were Allison Medlin, who was inducted individually for her cross-country accomplishments in 2018, Margeaux Boyer and Danielle Lawrence.
Michelle Coffee, speaking for the team when they received their plaques, thanked Youngworth for nominating the team.
“I haven't gone to any high school reunions, but I was not missing this,” Coffee said. “You girls are the ones who made high school fun, junior high fun. Some of us even go back to elementary with Mrs. (Laurel) Rosenthal at Mark Twain, where we started running. We did AAU with my dad, David Coffee, who started us when I was in fifth grade.”
Natalie Coffee said it was an honor to be recognized as part of that team.
“I think it’s special to be recognized collectively for the work we did together,” she said. “These are some of the most special people in my life and I feel very honored to be a part of it. And to be recognized, after hearing some of the other people announced, it feels really great to be part of something so special.”
