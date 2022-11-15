The 2022 inductees of the Hall of Carthage Heroes were honored in a ceremony Saturday at the Fair Acres Family Y in Carthage. Pictured are (from left) inductee Harley Burns; Bill Putnam, who accepted the plaques for inductees Elizabeth Peiffer and Harlow Phelps Rothert; Allen McReynolds and John Rozier, who accepted the plaque for Rozier's mother, Helen Elizabeth McReynolds Rozier; Janet Dermott-Baxter, who accepted the plaque for Harlow Shapley; and the members of the 1996 girls cross-country team, coach Andy Youngworth, Michelle Coffee, Melinda Sneddon, Jessica Anderson, Kelsey Lamb, Natalie Coffee, Jenny Pritchard and Erin Williams. GLOBE | JOHN HACKER