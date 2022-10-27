"Searching for Ghosts: A Journey through the History, Mysteries and Haunted Places of Prague" will take place at 11 a.m. Monday in Corley Auditorium at Missouri Southern State University.
Michele Patrick, author of "Haunted Prague: Stories of Spirits, Sorcerers and the Supernatural," will discuss the legends of the city, its past and its people.
Admission is free and open to the public. The lecture is offered as part of Missouri Southern's themed semester, which focuses on the Czech Republic.
