Area residents are invited to attend a public open house today to see and learn about a hand-drawn illustrated map that has been made for the Murphysburg Historic District.
The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Local Color Art Gallery & Studio, 1027 S. Main St.
The illustrated map of Murphysburg was commissioned by Historic Murphysburg Preservation from a local artist, Paula Giltner. She produced the hand-drawn map of the district that will be used for promoting heritage tourism.
Artist Patti Shade was commissioned to produce the reverse side of the map, which provides names, addresses and a brief description of houses and points of interest in the historic residential district.
The project was prepared as part of Murphysburg's observance of Historic Preservation Month during May.
