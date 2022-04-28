MONETT, Mo. — The Cox Monett Hospital Auxiliary will sell hanging baskets as a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon, or until sold out, on Friday, May 6.
Sales will take place in the parking lot of Cox Monett Hospital, 1000 E. Highway 60, and in the parking lot of First State Bank of Purdy, 106 E. Cleveland Ave. in Monett.
The cost will be $25 each. All proceeds will benefit hospital projects and services supported by the Cox Monett Hospital Auxiliary.
Details: 417-354-1404.
