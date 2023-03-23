Joplin Birthday

Kathy Knapp, with the Joplin Area Town and Country Quilters, talks about a quilt the organization made for Joplin on Thursday at city hall. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today is Joplin's sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary.

The city of Joplin celebrated with a presentation on Thomas Hart Benton, the Neosho-born artist who launched his art career in Joplin, plus some refreshments and a faith-based event later tonight.

Learn more in a story from reporter John Hacker online at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.

We'll also bring you:

  • The fourth in a five-part series of questions for candidates for Carthage School Board.
  • Details about an award given to the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
  • The latest from the Missouri Legislature.

Have a nice evening.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.