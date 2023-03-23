Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri... Roubidoux Creek Near Waynesville affecting Pulaski County. Big Piney below Fort Leonard Wood -East Gate affecting Pulaski County. Jacks Fork at Alley Spring affecting Shannon County. James River at Galena affecting Stone County. Gasconade River at Jerome affecting Phelps County. Current River near Powder Mill affecting Shannon County. Jacks Fork at Eminence affecting Shannon County. Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri... James River NEAR Boaz affecting Stone and Christian Counties. .Heavy rainfall will continue to occur across the area this evening into Friday at times and will likely lead to the river rising above flood stage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, minor flooding occurs at the gage site. Flood waters impact State Highway 37 east of Carthage between Avilla and Reeds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 4.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 11.5 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.5 feet on 05/29/2021. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&