It took Erika Leuchte, 23, a graduate with a psychology major, a few seconds to figure out how learning how to rip shingles off a roof would help her future career.
"I've never done anything like this," said Leuchte, who is from the Worcester, Massachusetts, area. "It is a hard skill I didn't have, but now I do, which is awesome. I don't know if I'll ever do this in the future, but it might come in handy working with smaller communities in the future."
Leuchte is one of about a dozen workers with a team of AmeriCorps' National Civilian Community Corps that are working over a six-week period around the area. On Monday, they were on the roof of Royal Heights Baptist Church, removing old shingles in preparation for new ones.
As the thumping and bumping of their work resonated all the way down to the northern Joplin church's basement, its associate pastor, John Johnson, expressed plenty of gratitude.
"It cut our costs for a new roof in half," Johnson said. "We've been looking at replacing the roof for about a year, but it really only came together when the AmeriCorps group became available to us."
Johnson said the small community church has a regular weekly congregation of about 30 people and shares its space with a group of about 60 affiliated with Ministerios El Jordan, based in Carthage. Many of those members are not physically able to tear off the shingles, making the AmeriCorps contribution that much more valuable.
The crew is in its second week of working locally, team leader Dani Hodge said. Setting up its base in Neosho with Monark Outreach Ministries, Director Melvin Stapp is functionally a site supervisor, connecting the team with people who need the help.
Team members have worked with Toys for Tots, organized clothing donations and helped out at personal properties since the team's arrival on Nov. 9, Hodge said. The roofing work has been the toughest job they have tackled so far.
"But it's also the most fun," Hodge said. "My team is really enjoying themselves. It's always fun to tear things apart. We're getting superdirty, and it feels great."
Future jobs call for assisting with improvements at a therapeutic ranch camp and other churches, assisting Monark's efforts of distributing food and clothing to families in need, and more minor home repairs for the elderly and people with disabilities living on fixed incomes.
The team's entire term of service stretches for 10 months. After finishing its six-week term in Southwest Missouri, it will embark on a similar tour in mid-December.
In its 25th year, AmeriCorps is a government-supported network of service programs that also gets funding from foundations, corporations and other donors. Volunteers with the program receive skills training, a living allowance, limited health benefits and a stipend that can be applied to either future college classes or existing student loan payments.
In addition to tutoring and mentoring programs, sustaining national parks and community improvement projects, AmeriCorps has become known for disaster response. The organization was present in Joplin for a year and a half after the 2011 tornado and created a missing persons call center, assisted with debris removal, moved people from temporary to permanent housing, and delivered donations over that time.
The program is popular and appreciated by elected officials. In March, the Globe reported that President Donald Trump had targeted the program for cuts for three consecutive years. Each of those years, Congress restored the funding, and in the first two of those years increased its funding by $19 million.
Hodge said she started out as a volunteer and found the group's mission of helping community groups fulfilling. Her team made quick work of the church's old roof — on Monday she said the project, planned to take three days, could be finished by the end of the day.
"It's amazing what AmeriCorps does not only for communities but also the individuals participating," Hodge said. "We like to think of this as America's best-kept secret, because our members are all over the place, but no one knows we're there. That's why why need this program to continue, so it can keep doing this amazing work."
As for Leuchte, she said AmeriCorps introduced her to a new type of community service. Previously she was a counselor for a state prison, but now she has aspirations of joining the Peace Corps.
"It helped me discover my passion for helping people, and working with people in their communities," Leuchte said. "As much as I liked helping people (at the prison), it wasn't what I wanted to do."
