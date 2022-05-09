Harry Mack Cornell Jr., a longtime resident of Joplin and Carthage who was a major donor to many area projects, died Sunday at his home in Joplin. He was 93.
The grandson of a founder of Leggett & Platt Inc., Cornell became president and CEO of the company in 1960 and helped turn it into a Fortune 500 manufacturing giant. Achievements at the company included the initial public offering of Leggett & Platt stock in 1967 and the 1979 listing on the New York Stock Exchange.
In 2002, Cornell was named chairman emeritus of the board, and retired in 2008. In 2016, Leggett & Platt’s corporate headquarters in Carthage was renamed the Cornell Campus in his honor.
Cornell's support helped bring many projects to fruition.
At the University of Missouri, his alma mater, he was instrumental in the development of a new home for the business school, dedicated as Cornell Hall in 2002. In 2003, the university awarded him an honorary doctor of law degree.
In more recent years, he committed major gifts to the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, a state-of-the-art visual and performing arts center in downtown Joplin which will be home to Connect2Culture and Spiva Center for the Arts; the Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute at Freeman Health System; the Harry M. Cornell Medical Education Center at Kansas City University's Joplin campus; and the Harry M. Cornell Dental Education Center, currently under construction at KCU-Joplin.
Cornell was named Joplin's Citizen of the Year by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce on April 28.
Arrangements are pending.
