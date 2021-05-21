Hi, friends. We're all gearing up for what could be an emotional day in Joplin — the 10th anniversary of the May 22, 2011, tornado.
In Saturday's paper, you'll find a variety of stories examining different angles of the anniversary. We have talked with family members of some of the 161 tornado victims. We've spoken with a member of the Joplin High School class of 2011, which had its graduation ceremony marred by the tornado and is planning its 10-year reunion. We'll have a profile of a young woman who survived not only the May 22, 2011, tornado, but also the tornado that ripped through Carl Junction exactly eight years later on May 22, 2019.
You'll also find your regular Saturday features, such as our weekly health story (about vaccines, as the COVID-19 pandemic is still going on) and columns from our business writers, including Dave Ramsey, and local writers, including Wally Kennedy and Bill Caldwell.
Stay safe out there. Hug your friends and family members. And I hope you have a peaceful weekend.
