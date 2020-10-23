On Friday, when nine more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Joplin metropolitan area, exhaustion and impatience have combined to create what some health officials are calling "pandemic fatigue."
The experts say that is their term for a growing trend from the general public in which federal guidelines, put into place to slow the pandemic's spread, are largely being ignored.
As of Friday morning, the novel coronavirus had killed nearly 229,000 Americans and sickened 8.7 million. In the Joplin metro area of Jasper and Newton counties, 114 people have died of COVID-19 since early March, while more than 7,200 people have tested positive.
Earlier this week, Joplin hospitals also reported record numbers of patients.
A mask usage poll conducted by the Globe this week found that just 64% of people visiting 12 Joplin stores were wearing masks, down from 93% mask usage reported in July and 84% in August.
The rise of this "pandemic fatigue" is occurring at a dangerous moment, local health officials say, with a third pandemic wave making its way across the nation and with the deadly flu season lurking just around the corner.
“We’re trying to impress upon people just how serious the situation is, but there is a certain resistance to that,” said Dr. John Venture, a pulmonologist with Mercy Hospital Carthage.
That resistance, he said, is simply due to fatigue from COVID-19, brought about by a steady stream of nonstop COVID-19 related news on television for more than a half-year now, missing the "old norm" or struggling to cope with the "new norm," and reading conflicting reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the virus.
“Believe me, everybody is tired of (COVID-19). They’re tired of having to deal with it” on a day-to-day basis, he said. “But the problem is, the virus doesn’t really care. Viruses never have, and they never will. The virus is going to do what the virus is going to do.”
In light of this, Venture said, “We’re just going to have to buckle down and do the right thing here. We’re waiting for some kind of (President Franklin Roosevelt) moment, which I don’t see is out there. When we first started this (in March), everybody was on board, we understood the dangers and everybody was doing their part. Now, people are fatigued, and it’s just like, ‘Well, I’m going to live my life how I’m going to live my life, and deal with the consequences.’ We all hear it. What they don’t understand is that they can give (the virus) to their grandparents, and their grandparents can die from it.”
There needs to be a “fresh awakening” and a “reinvigoration of our national will” to overcome the virus, Venture said.
“Right now, the best thing that we can do is ... realize that (the danger) is real, observe social distancing and that not wearing a mask is not good.”
While Joplin Assistant City Manager Dan Pekarek said there isn’t enough data available to show if Joplin is still suffering from the initial COVID-19 wave from March, shrugging off the effects of a second summer wave or feeling the initial effects of a third wave, "Regardless, we should still be concerned about the increases in case rates in the area and should still be practicing the virus control measures that we have been suggesting all along — wash hands frequently, social distance when around others and wear a mask when you cannot social distance.”
These self-care actions will play a key part in the coming weeks ahead, when the influenza season ramps up. That’s what concerns Pekarek the most.
“With the coming cold weather, where we will be inside buildings rather than spending much of our time outside, it will be even more important to do the simple things we have suggested — especially social distancing and wearing masks when unable to do that,” he said. “Data has shown that inside gatherings are riskier for spreading the virus than outside events. With the advent of the flu season, I would also recommend getting a flu shot to reduce the chances of acquiring the flu and to reduce the potential burden on the health care system dealing with both the flu and COVID 19 at the same time."
And with two of America’s biggest holidays approaching during the flu season — Thanksgiving and Christmas — “we need to be thinking of keeping our gathering size smaller this year as we plan holiday get-togethers as well,” Pekarek said.
“There is no rule that says you can’t have more than one infection at the same time,” Venture added. “At some point, we’ll see someone come in here with both the flu and COVID, and we don’t know how that’s going to go at all. It’s probably going to be tough.”
According to the CDC, 35.5 million illnesses, 16.5 million medical visits, 490,600 hospitalizations and 34,200 Americans died during the 2018-2019 flu season — and that was before COVID-19 came ashore.
Earlier this month, Yale Medicine physicians published what they thought were the 12 best strategies to prevent COVID-19 infection. Not surprisingly, they are all strategies that have been published by the media and echoed endlessly by medical officials dating back to early March. Aside from the main three actions recommended above by both Pekarek and Venture, other recommendations include getting a flu shot and to keep holiday gatherings small and among household family members only, to use FaceTime or Zoom with family members abroad.
“People have pretty much resumed normal activities,” said Jessica Liberty, infection prevention and control manager for Freeman Health System. “We’re attending weddings, attending funerals, going back to church, having social gatherings with our families, we’re seeing families on Sundays after church, we’re attending football games. I mean, pretty much everything has returned to normal, as far as activities go. So social distancing and all those precautionary things that the CDC continues to enforce (particularly avoiding large gatherings indoors) are pretty much impossible to do now."
"Honestly, the biggest outbreaks we've seen have been the result from social gatherings," she said. "We had one wedding and the groom was positive — one groom. He infected 98% of the people that attended that wedding. So people don't realize the impact of it. They just don't."
Of the 12 recommendations listed in the Yale report, Liberty said the three biggest ones to adhere to are washing hands regularly, wearing masks and getting a flu shot. Joplin residents should do these things, and the others, because "you're helping prevent others from getting sick. It's not just about us. It's about everyone else around us."
While it could take years for herd immunity to be achieved, a vaccine remains the greatest hope in effectively combatting COVID-19. Based on what Venture has read, however, “it could be the second or even third quarter before we start seeing any significant gains from the vaccine program. That means we’re going to have to do our part, it is our lives — and not only our lives but our parents' lives, grandparents' lives, our children’s lives and our grandchildren’s lives.
“This is a serious business,” he said.
12 strategies
Here are the 12 best strategies recommended by Yale Medicine physicians to prevent COVID-19 infection to help slow the spread. The entire report can be read at https://www.yalemedicine.org/stories/12-best-covid-19-prevention-strategies/.
The 12 strategies are:
1. Wear your mask
2. Stay socially distant
3. Keep washing your hands after touching surfaces — and be sure to wash your hands for 20 seconds, both sides, and avoid all surfaces (faucet levers and doorknobs) after washing.
4. Keep holiday gatherings small.
5. Dine out carefully.
6. Travel safely if you must take to the road this holiday season.
7. Get your flu shot.
8. Educate yourself as to how to differentiate between flu, colds and COVID-19 symptoms.
9. Seek routine medical care.
10. Be mindful of your mental health.
11. Watch your weight.
12. Keep up the good work.
