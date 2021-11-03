Virus Outbreak Kids Vaccine

Audrey Onaissi receives an injection of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, as her sister Ava Onaissi, 8, waits her turn. The U.S. entered a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children.

 Noah Berger - freelancer, FR34727 AP

Today in the Globe newsroom we learned more about the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

Freeman Health System officials today answered questions about the Pfizer vaccine being approved for children 5 to 11 years old. We'll have that, as well as updates about state's plans and local numbers, in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.

We'll also bring you reports about:

  • More information in an officers-involved shooting Saturday.
  • A deepening rift over a Newton County courthouse.
  • A look at five things to do this weekend.

We've made it over the hump, folks. We hope you have a good evening.

