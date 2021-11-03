Today in the Globe newsroom we learned more about the COVID-19 vaccine for children.
Freeman Health System officials today answered questions about the Pfizer vaccine being approved for children 5 to 11 years old. We'll have that, as well as updates about state's plans and local numbers, in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.
We'll also bring you reports about:
- More information in an officers-involved shooting Saturday.
- A deepening rift over a Newton County courthouse.
- A look at five things to do this weekend.
We've made it over the hump, folks. We hope you have a good evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.