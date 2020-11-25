There's no denying that our local health care workers are the unsung heroes of the pandemic.
That's why we thought it would be appropriate to feature some of them on the front page of our Thanksgiving Day edition on Thursday. Joplin-area health workers say their battle against COVID-19 is emotionally heavy work, but it has its blessings.
In a story from reporter Debby Woodin, you'll hear from some nurses and others on the front lines of the pandemic.
We'll also bring you:
- The details on the Globe's second annual holiday lights contest.
- Coverage of today's special meeting of the Carthage City Council, where a mask ordinance was on the agenda.
- A story from Missouri Independent, a partner news organization, about the rise of municipal mask orders in the absence of a statewide mandate.
All of this and more can be found at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition. Have a safe Thanksgiving.
