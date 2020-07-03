The Joplin Health Department on Friday reported the seventh death associated with COVID-19 and Spring River Christian Village, a local nursing center.
The person was an 81-year-old man, according to a statement on the department's website, and the coronavirus was listed by the department as "a significant condition related to his death" in the statement.
All Joplin deaths to which the coronavirus has contributed have involved patients or residents at Spring River.
