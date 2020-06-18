Students with the Joplin Youth Volunteer Corps have spent the week building new Little Free Libraries for the community. The Globe will have a story, video and photographs.
Globe reporter Debby Woodin has talked to local health officials, who are watching the spike in local COVID-19 cases and turning to Spanish-speaking volunteers to help track infections. The Joplin metro area of Jasper and Newton counties is approaching 400 cases.
She also has been talking to Joplin city officials about a partial roof collapse inside Memorial Hall. The collapse occurred in the southwest corner of the building, where part of the roof was found hanging inside the building on Monday where a support column had given way. No one was inside when it happened.
Sports Editor Jim Henry will have a story about two Webb City athletes who signed with colleges, and he'll also have details about the MIAA basketball schedule for the upcoming season.
We'll also tell you what students at Pittsburg State University can expect next year in terms of tuition and fees.
These stories, and more, will be available at joplinglobe.com.
