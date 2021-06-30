With flooding issues rampant across the area and falling rains a fixture in the forecast, few people are thinking about temperatures in the triple digits.
But it’s July now — and this is the Four-State Area, after all, where the weather can turn in a matter of days. With the sizzling heat wave obliterating records across the U.S. northwest and western Canada, area residents should start preparing now for sustained heat waves, experts say.
The best way to combat the heat is to be aware of it, take it seriously as it approaches or settles over the area, make precautions and to also be aware of cooling center locations throughout Joplin and the region should weather conditions merit their opening.
These cooling centers are air conditioned public spaces with water and restrooms; they are meant to help people get out from under the sun, to prevent individuals from suffering hyperthermia caused by the heat, humidity or even poor air quality. But they are just temporary spaces — they don’t offer overnight stays or food service.
“The trigger point for cooling stations to open in our area are three days in a row of 100 degrees or more,” said Keith Stammer, Joplin-Jasper County’s emergency management director. “Now, the one advantage that we have with cooling stations as opposed to warming stations is that, at least in the summer during the evenings when the sun goes down, things get better. During the winter time, that’s completely the opposite.”
One of the largest designated cooling stations in the Four-State Area is Joplin’s Memorial Hall, located at 212 W. Eighth St. Following a roof collapse last June, however, the 2,750-seat amphitheater remains closed for the foreseeable future.
“With the loss of Memorial Hall, the city of Joplin does not have a public shelter per se,” Stammer said. “That being said, we want to be good neighbors, and so whenever we do have days that we need to open cooling shelters, we’ll offer the public areas of the city buildings during regular business hours.”
Despite Memorial Hall’s closure, Joplin city-owned buildings that regularly serve as cooling centers include the Joplin Health Department (321 W. Fourth St.), City Hall (602 S. Main St.), Dr. Donald Clark Public Safety and Justice Center (303 E. Third St.), Joplin Athletic Center (3010 W. First St.) and the Joplin Regional Airport (7331 N. Highway 43).
“We would encourage our other (area) churches, clubs, civic organizations and businesses … to also be good neighbors and do something very similar,” Stammer said. “The main point of these (stations) is just to get people a break.”
Last summer, many cooling centers were not available due to COVID-19, which won’t be the case this summer.
According to the Area Agency on Aging, additional Southwest Missouri cooling center locations include all seven regional senior centers in Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage, Neosho, Lamar and Noel; public libraries in Joplin, Webb City, Carthage, Sarcoxie, Neosho, Seneca and Pineville; all area Salvation Army locations; Watered Gardens and Soul’s Harbor in Joplin; as well as the McDonald County Health Department in Pineville and Southwest City Hall, to name only a few.
“We have a lot of good neighbors,” Stammer said.
Cooling centers have proven crucial this past week as large cities in the Northwest — particularly Portland and Seattle — have baked beneath record high temperatures where home air conditioning is scarce.
The good news is the historical heat blasting the western edges of both the United States and Canada won’t be making its way east into the Four-State Area.
Even as the weather outside dries out over the weekend, “it’s definitely a good time to be thinking about heat safety — checking on the elderly and making sure you have enough to drink when you go outside,” said meteorologist Justin Titus with the National Weather Service in Springfield.
And temperatures will likely reach 100 degrees before too long, Stammer said, because he said he couldn’t remember the last time Southwest Missouri failed to record a single triple-digit day during the summer. According to statesatrisk.org, the Show-Me State presently averages 15 days a year with temperatures reaching “extreme and dangerous levels.”
Stammer said the Jasper County Community Organizations Active in Disasters serves as a collection board for all public or private businesses willing to serve as a cooling center, and when the weather warrants, it will post a complete list on the COAD Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/Jasper-County-COAD-112225625531649.
