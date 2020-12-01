Today in the Globe newsroom we kept watch over the COVID-19 sitiation across the area.
More than two weeks after hospitals and other health agencies publicly asked for mask-wearing orders, only the city of Joplin has responded with one. The Carthage City Council last week approved one, only to be rejected by the mayor.
Meanwhile, Joplin's case numbers are declining, but health experts say its too early to read into that just yet — they are bracing for a post-Thanksgiving spike.
We'll have reports on those stories and more in tomorrow's edition of The Joplin Globe. We'll also have coverage of:
- A group of residents seeking to re-create a historic Murwin Mosler photo with their local postman.
- The historic Hoffmeister House being set for an estate sale this weekend.
- The city of Neosho planning for a future location for a helicopter that used to be displayed at Morse Park.
One other important detail: Do you have a Sparklight or Cable One email address for your subscription or this newsletter? The company is shutting down its email service on Dec. 9, which means you won't receive future emails from the Globe. Contact us at 417-782-2626 when you have your new email prepared.
