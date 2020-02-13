As influenza cases continue to increase across the nation, health professionals are urging people to take preventive measures against the flu, which a local expert says poses a much larger threat in America than the coronavirus.
Jessica Liberty, infection prevention manager with Freeman Health System based in Joplin, said the number of flu cases is up substantially since early January. She said there have been 340 cases of influenza A and 921 cases of influenza B seen at Freeman since the beginning of flu season in October.
Flu activity is currently widespread throughout Missouri. So far this season, 11,171 cases have been reported in the state. Eleven of those cases resulted in death, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Seniors Services.
“In the state of Missouri, we had over 2,000 confirmed cases of influenza A and B last week," Liberty said. "I do know it is up significantly since the first part of January. We have more than tripled our flu cases in the last couple of weeks. If you have not gotten a flu shot, absolutely you should be vaccinated.”
In the U.S. alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the flu has caused more than 20 million illnesses and anywhere from 12,000 to 31,000 deaths from October 2019 to February 2020.
"Obviously, we have influenza in America, and we have more cases of it at this point in time than the amount of cases of the coronavirus, which is very small in comparison to the population," Liberty said. “Influenza, we see thousands of cases."
A Park Elementary School teacher in Columbus, Kansas, possibly died of influenza B on Sunday, but no final ruling has been made yet. Influenza B viruses can cause severe illness in people of all ages, including children, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Brian Smith, superintendent of the Columbus School District, said in an interview with the Globe that the 20-year-old paraprofessional's brother, who is in intensive care for similar symptoms, was still in critical condition but stabilizing as of Thursday morning.
“The only confirmed diagnosis for each of them at this point is influenza Type B,” according to a school district statement. “A disease specialist is further investigating any underlying causes of their illness.”
Parents were notified that counselors would be available this week for students, Smith said.
“She was with us just for this school year, and she was a nice young girl,” Smith said. “The whole staff here and our students have been grieving. We brought in counselors on Monday to assist with the loss.”
All schools in the district, as well as preschools, are closed for the remainder of the week as officials work to sterilize the properties. Smith said there weren’t any reports of staff with the flu at any of the other buildings. He also said that flu vaccinations are offered to all staff members.
“During the flu season, we go through and wipe things down,” he said. “We release these bombs in the classrooms that are actually used in hospitals. Most of our chemicals are the same as what hospitals would use. Monday after we found out that the para had passed away and had started with the flu, our maintenance staff went in before school started and cleaned Park Elementary very thoroughly that day. Every building, every bus is being cleaned and sanitized.”
School in Columbus is tentatively slated to resume Monday. Ottawa County school districts in Northeast Oklahoma had also closed doors earlier this year due to the flu. They were Miami, Fairland, Wyandotte and Quapaw.
On the rise
Liberty said people who have contracted the flu can be contagious up to 24 hours before they start exhibiting symptoms or have a fever.
Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said in a statement this year that the high level of influenza activity nationwide is a concern.
“While we have not yet experienced the level of flu activity of all of our neighboring states, the traditional peak time of the season is still forthcoming," he said. "Now is the time to protect yourself and your children with a flu shot. It’s not too late. We’re also encouraging antiviral medication for people at high risk for flu complications, including children under age 2, as it can reduce morbidity and mortality.”
Liberty said the best preventive measures against the flu are getting vaccinated, washing hands frequently, using hand sanitizer, staying home when sick and coughing into a sleeve or a tissue. Flu symptoms can include fatigue, sore throat, fever and respiratory issues.
“Be smart and be proactive because you’re not only protecting yourself against the flu, you’re also protecting any immunocompromised population, which would be your children, infants and elderly,” Liberty said. “Avoid high-populated areas, and when you go out, make sure you’re washing hands.”
COVID-19
The Associated Press reported Thursday that a surge in deaths and infections from coronavirus in China resulted from a change in the way the count is tallied, further clouding an epidemic that has stirred fear as it spread to more than two dozen countries. The death toll in China from the disease known as COVID-19 reached 1,367, up 254 from a day earlier, and the number of confirmed cases jumped to 59,804, up 15,152.
