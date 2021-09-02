Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at health departments warning people about using an antiparasitic to treat COVID-19.
Missouri and Kansas health departments are warning people not to take Ivermectin as a treatment for the disease, because there is a rise in people needing treatment for side effects and overdoses — the state's Poison Control said cases are up about four times what they were earlier this year. The medicine for animals is not made in doses appropriate for humans.
We'll have more about this report in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- An update on two Grove soldiers working to get an Afghani interpreter's family out of the country.
- A new video screen at Junge Field.
- The latest about COVID-19, including updated statistics.
Friday is almost here, folks. Have a good night.
