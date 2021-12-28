Today in the Globe newsroom we focus on health officials preparing for a COVID spike.
Increased holiday gatherings and a much more transmissible variant have health officials preparing for increased infections. While the Omicron variant is thought to lead to milder cases, hospitals are concerned about larger numbers of infected patients.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's issue of the Globe. We'll also have reports about:
- A newly upgraded emergency room at a Neosho hospital.
- Candidates who have filed for city council and school board seats.
- Two Missouri counties continuing to fight the state over the power of health departments.
We hope you have a pleasant Tuesday evening.
