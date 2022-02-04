Joplin and Jasper County health officials reported Friday a that COVID-19 cases have dropped following peak levels in January.
But they are unsure whether the downward trends will continue this month.
As of Thursday, Joplin’s seven-day average was 54 new active daily cases. This is a “significant decline” compared with the city’s peak fueled by the omicron variant. That average was 146 cases on Jan. 24, said Devin Blankenship, assistant director of the Joplin Health Department.
“That number is still high compared to our previous peaks,” he said, but still represents a significant drop. “Monday was our peak day, and it seemed like cases started subsiding each day after that. The pattern has continued since.”
Jasper County’s COVID-19 infections reached a peak of 476 new active cases this year on Jan. 25. Prior to that, the highest number of cases had been recorded on Jan. 7, 2021, with 138 cases.
“We’ve been blown out of the water with this omicron variant,” Tony Moehr, administrator of the Jasper County Health Department, said on Friday.
Moehr said case rates have also fallen by about half this past week with an average of 100 new daily cases.
“This week, our case rates have been down from what we had been seeing,” he said. “As of Tuesday, we were showing an average case rate over the past seven days of about 100 cases per day. On Jan. 27, we were averaging 208 cases per day.”
Several factors, including the winter storm, may be contributing to the drop in cases, he added.
“What’s causing it, I’m not certain,” said Moehr. “Is this truly a downward trend or are people not going out and getting tested because of the weather?”
Springfield
Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Katie Towns cited noted earlier this week that although their COVID-19 data was showing “a major improvement” compared with last month, this is not the time in the pandemic to become complacent.
“However, while we’ve made progress in slowing the surge, we cannot allow hundreds of cases per day to be a new normal that we all grow accustomed to,” she said. “Over the past week, Greene County has experienced a 30% decline in new COVID-19 cases. This is a trend that we hope continues, but there is still a lot of disease present in our community.”
Nationwide
The Ozark region is mirroring downward trends that are currently being experienced across the United States. As of Wednesday, cases were down 53.1% nationwide from their peak on Jan. 15, but community transmission remains high, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
According to CDC’s Nowcast projections for the week ending Jan. 29, the proportion of the omicron variant circulating in the United States is predicted to be greater than 99%.
New cases per day had tanked by almost a half-million nationwide since mid-January, the curve trending downward in every state but Maine. and the number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 had fallen 15% over that period to about 124,000.
“We seem to be following the pattern of the rest of the country,” said Blankenship, the Joplin Health Department’s assistant director. “The East Coast was hit with omicron first a couple of weeks before we saw a drastic uptick, but they’ve cut down pretty significantly, and it seems like we’re following the same pattern.”
“We’re hopeful that it will go down,” said Blankenship. “We encourage people to stay home if they’re sick, get tested if they have symptoms and make decisions accordingly. The vaccine is a really good way to protect yourself and wear masks when you’re around other people.”
