Local health officials were hopeful the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday would push more residents to get their shots.
Those same local health officials sounded relieved Friday morning, based on trends recorded over the past 120 hours.
“We saw an instant uptick, as soon as the FDA approved the vaccine, in the number of people who are now calling us to make their (vaccination) appointments, and that’s great,” said Paula Baker, Freeman’s president and chief executive officer, during their weekly COVID-19 briefing Friday morning.
While it’s still too early for specific numbers, Baker said Freeman’s call center has received “an instant rush in calls” this week from people who now feel confident enough to schedule and receive their COVID-19 vaccination shots.
“It’s very encouraging,” Baker continued, “and it’s so very, very important. We’re very hopeful that (FDA approval) will remove any hesitancy that people felt about the vaccine. We hope this will be just that step of endorsement that people need to go out and get their vaccine.”
Mercy Hospital Joplin officials have seen a 20% bump in the number of people getting vaccinated at the three vaccine clinics held this week.
“Over the last few weeks, prior to this week, we were seeing 70 to 80 folks being vaccinated,” said Michael Herr, Mercy’s vice president of operations. “That’s gone up to about 100; we’ve seen 15 to 20 to 25 above average over the last three days … (so) it’s been a little bit of an uptick.”
Sadly, they have not seen vaccination numbers double, triple or even quadruple as health officials had hoped would happen nationwide after the much anticipated FDA recommendation dropped, simply because Mercy’s vaccination clinics have the capacity to inoculate between 400 to 500 each day.
“We’d love to see those numbers significantly higher, but it’s always encouraging when we see any increase, because one more vaccine is one more life that we’ve protected … from hospitalization and death,” he said.
Latest COVID numbers
As of Friday afternoon, Mercy had 59 COVID patients in the hospital, with 39 of those in critical care and 15 on ventilators. The hospital has been at the mid-50 cases mark all this week, which is still a far cry from the peak they saw three weeks ago, when active COVID-19 cases reached 81.
“Have we been relieved of COVID 100%? Not at all,” Herr said. “We still have the pressure on the building right now — anytime you have 60 or more patients it puts pressure on other services like inpatient surgeries and traumas like strokes and heart attacks … we struggle with trying to manage” those duties.
“But over all we’re not out of the woods,” he continued, adding they are concerned about, and bracing for, a possible glut of COVID-19 cases from the start of area schools this week, combined with the Labor Day weekend, because COVID-19 cases always spike following a national holiday. “There’s always a 1-week, 2-week lag from what we see after a big holiday or big event or big announcement where you have a large gathering and possible spread, so we’re waiting on the fence here over the next seven to 10 days.
For all of those reasons listed above, “September is very concerning for us,” Herr said. “What happens here over the next three or four weeks will be real critical for us as a facility and how we’re able to manage (the virus) for the community.”
Freeman officials announced they currently have 54 COVID-19 patients among the three COVID-19 units they have in operation, with 10 patients currently on ventilators. Like in week’s past, the vast majority of patients who are the sickest continued to be the unvaccinated.
“We’re still very, very busy with COVID patients,” Baker said.
Vaccinations and pregnancies
On Friday morning, Dr. Angela Langer, Freeman’s medical director of women’s services, said the best thing pregnant women can do to ensure their own safety and the safety of their infant “is to get vaccinated."
Overwhelming research now supports the fact that COVID-19 vaccines should be offered to women during pregnancy and the postpartum periods, as well as while breastfeeding, she said.
“Fortunately, we have pretty good data out there … that shows that we do not see adverse outcomes in pregnancies,” she said.
More than 140,000 pregnant women (as of February) who were inoculated before or during pregnancy have chosen to participate in the V-safe after vaccination health checker, sponsored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“What we’re seeing is there is no difference between (pregnant women) who are vaccinated and (those) who are not vaccinated as far as adverse outcomes are concerned, so that is a good thing,” Langer said. “Based on those studies, they are now enrolling patients in vaccine studies who are pregnant — if that is not an encouraging sign I don’t know what is” — they wouldn’t do that, she said, if it wasn’t safe.
“So at this point, all organizations are recommending vaccinations and pregnancy,” she said.
