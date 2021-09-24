Although many people who come down with COVID-19 get better after a week of illness, some experience what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls “post-COVID syndrome,” or, as it is also known, "long-haul COVID."
In essence, these conditions are a “wide range of new, returning or ongoing health problems,” according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials, that people can experience “four or more weeks after first becoming infected with the virus that causes COVID-19,” which had killed 697,000 Americans as of Wednesday morning.
What makes long-haul symptoms so maddening to so many is the fact that they can last weeks or even months after infection, and unlike other types of post-COVID-19 conditions that tend only to occur in people who have had severe illness, these symptoms can happen to anyone who has had COVID-19, even if their initial illness was mild or if they had no initial symptoms whatsoever.
Joplin resident Stephanie Davis Goad contracted COVID-19 in mid-July. In late September, she's still suffering from upper respiratory issues and extreme fatigue.
"I still have to make myself go, even when it is hard to get out of bed some mornings," she said. "I really did not plan on having to see a lung specialist in addition to the doctors I already see. I am hopeful that in time I'll be back up to 100%."
Post-COVID syndrome is affecting a small percentage of patients no matter their age, whether they are 23, 43 or 73, said Dr. Robert Stauffer, a Freeman cardiologist. These patients, despite having mild cases of COVID-19, have formed multiple symptoms mostly centered around shortness of breath, chest pain and brain fog.
“They’re just not (feeling) 100%,” he said during a news briefing held earlier in the month. They have “a really lack of ability to do activities … there is a fairly large subset of patients who, despite everything looking OK, just can’t do their normal activities. They’re good for one hour or two before they become exhausted, fatigued.”
The good news is that, though it will take time and patience, things will go back to normal.
“For the vast majority of those patients when they check out of the hospital, it turns out things are pretty normal, unless they’ve had COVID pneumonia,” Stauffer said. “When we check them out, we aren’t seeing damage to their hearts or damage to the lungs, so I think most of this will get better. In fact, a vast majority of patients takes about three months" to feel normal.
A smaller portion of patients takes about six months to fully recover, while for a small subset it may take up to a year, he said.
“The question I’m often asked is, ‘Well, what can I do about it?’ Unfortunately, there’s no pill that we can give them, and the symptoms will go away,” Stauffer said. “It comes down basically that you have to recondition yourself — good sleep, plenty of rest, slowly going back into a regular exercise program, eating right and eating healthy, quit smoking … and just be patient.
“The vast, vast majority of people will get better. But it’s not like the flu, when you normally get sick for two or three days. and by Thursday you’re back to work and feeling 100%,” he said. “COVID is a very different animal, and I’m always shocked at all the different ways it can present itself down the road.”
COVID-19, he said, “is a bad disease. You just don’t want it. You have to be careful.”
The best line of defense to avoid COVID-19 and potential long-haul symptoms is to get vaccinated, adopt good hand-washing hygiene, mask when in crowds and practice social distancing.
“This is just one more reason to get vaccinated,” he said. “Vaccinated people tend not to get long COVID syndrome.”
CDC officials continue to work to identify how common post-COVID-19 conditions are, who is most likely to get them and why some symptoms eventually improve for most people but may last longer for others. Rapid and multiyear studies are now underway to further investigate the syndrome, helping health officials better understand how to treat future patients with longer-term effects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.