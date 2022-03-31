Healthy Joplin will kick off its walking groups initiative Saturday at Mercy Park's Shelter 1, located on the south side of the pond.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting and door prizes. Walkers will be able to connect with one another and share details of their groups.
The initiative currently has several walking groups: Freeman Wellness Walkers, led by Rhonda Bitticks; Neosho Community Wellness Walkers, led by Kayla Carter and Jennifer Smith; Wow City Walkers Downtown, led by Leigh Kelley; Wow City Walkers Landreth Park, led by Suzan Morang; Walk with Ease with Freeman Advantage, led by Jamie Gilmore; and Mercy Bari Bunch, led by Jennifer Mesiter.
In case of inclement weather, the event will move to the J.C. Penney court at Northpark Mall.
Details: healthyjoplin.com.
