A May 13 hearing has been scheduled in Jasper County Circuit Court for the recount petition filed by Joplin City Council candidate Brian Evans.
Evans, a schoolteacher who had not previously sought public office, asks for a recount of the April 5 election results for the general seats on the Joplin City Council. He was one of five candidates who vied for three general seats.
Election results tallied election night showed Evans in fourth place with 13 fewer votes than Josh DeTar, the candidate with the closest vote total. Twelve of the 13-vote difference came from the Jasper County portion of Joplin, and one vote was from the Newton County side of the city. Combined county votes for Detar totaled 2,339, and those for Evans totaled 2,326.
DeTar, along with the other two who received the highest number of votes, Kate Spencer and Doug Lawson, were sworn in Monday night at a special meeting the council held to accept the election results and reorganize. State law says that the apparent winners may assume their seats until a challenge is heard by the court.
The petition filed by Evans lists the county clerks, Charlie Davis of Jasper County and Tami Owens of Newton County, along with DeTar as respondents to the action. Owens had previously said the action should be filed in one court and did not need to be filed in both counties.
Evans states that there could be errors such as machine malfunctions, operation or procedural errors or a miscount caused by human or machine errors. The petition also states that he was told numerous personal accounts of incidents such as voters being given incorrect ballots, ballot misfeeds and rejections occurring, and other tabulation errors, although no specifics of any such accounts are cited in the petition.
He asks the court to order that ballots be examined and that there be a determination as to whether eligible voters were prevented from voting because they were mistakenly given the wrong ballot, or whether ineligible voters were allowed to vote.
DeTar said he had no comment other than his previously released statement that Evans had the right to pursue a recount because of the close vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.